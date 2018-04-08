Penalty of student should be commensurate to offense made

Dear PAO,

My son is a college student and he punched the stomach of one of his classmates because of a simple misunderstanding. The incident resulted in the filing of a complaint against him before the school. After hearing both sides, the school issued a decision imposing the penalty of expulsion against my son; hence, he is no longer allowed to enrol in their school. We felt that the penalty is too harsh because it will eventually result in deprivation of the right of my son to get an education. Please guide us.

Ely

Dear Ely,

The school has the right to choose who may be admitted to study in such an institution. This is encompassed by “academic freedom” under Section 5 (2), Article XIV, of the 1987 Philippine Constitution, which provides that “[a]cademic freedom shall be enjoyed in all institutions of higher learning.” This freedom is further elaborated by the Supreme Court in the case of Mercado et al. vs. AMA Computer College (G.R. No. 183572, April 13, 2010), where former Associate Justice Arturo Brion said:

“The institutional academic freedom includes the right of the school or college to decide and adopt its aims and objectives, and to determine how these objections can best be attained, free from outside coercion or interference, save possibly when the overriding public welfare calls for some restraint. The essential freedoms subsumed in the term ‘academic freedom’ encompass the freedom of the school or college to determine for itself: (1) who may teach; (2) who may be taught; (3) how lessons shall be taught; and (4) who may be admitted to study.”

It is within the school’s prerogative to adopt policies in order to attain its objective and if these policies were violated, the school has also the authority to impose sanctions to students such as expulsion.

However, in one case decided by the court entitled De La Salle University Inc. vs. Court of Appeals (G.R. No. 127980, December 19, 2007), the Supreme Court, through former Associate Justice Ruben Reyes stated:

“It is true that schools have the power to instill discipline in their students as subsumed in their academic freedom and that ‘the establishment of rules governing university-student relations, particularly those pertaining to student discipline, may be regarded as vital, not merely to the smooth and efficient operation of the institution, but to its very survival.’ This power, however, does not give them the untrammeled discretion to impose a penalty which is not commensurate with the gravity of the misdeed. If the concept of proportionality between the offense committed and the sanction imposed is not followed, an element of arbitrariness intrudes. That would give rise to a due process question.

We agree with respondent CHED [Commission on Higher Education] that under the circumstances, the penalty of expulsion is grossly disproportionate to the gravity of the acts committed by private respondents Bungubung, Reverente and Valdes Jr. Each of the two mauling incidents lasted only for few seconds and the victims did not suffer any serious injury. Disciplinary measures especially where they involve suspension, dismissal or expulsion, cut significantly into the future of a student. They attach to him for life and become a mortgage of his future, hardly redeemable in certain cases. Officials of colleges and universities must be anxious to protect it, conscious of the fact that, appropriately construed, a disciplinary action should be treated as an educational tool rather than a punitive measure.”

Applying the above-cited decision to your situation, the school in the exercise of its academic freedom may determine who may be admitted as its student; however, such freedom does not give them untrammeled discretion to impose penalty to student which is not commensurate with the offense committed. The act of your son in punching the stomach of one of his classmates is not considered as a grave offense to merit the imposition of the penalty of expulsion.

We hope that we were able to answer your queries. Please be reminded that this advice is based solely on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. Our opinion may vary when other facts are changed or elaborated.