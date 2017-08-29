Pencak Silat’s Dumaan delivers gold in SEAG

KUALA LUMPUR: Rookie Dines Dumaan delivered a masterful performance to cop the Philippines’ 24th gold medal as he dominated the pencak silat competition of the 2017 Southeast Asian Games Tuesday at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Center here.

A native of Panitan town in Capiz, the 22-year old Dumaan overcame Firman of Indonesia via a takedown, 4-1, in the finals to win the 45-50 kg division of the men’s tanding putra Class A.

Mastafa Fitri Masjuri of Malaysia and Muhammad Ridhwan Selamat of Singapore settled for the bronze medal.

“A takedown is thee points each and Dumaan also was able to score points with his punches,” said team manager Inies Candor of Dumaan, who joined the national team just over a year ago.

Dumaan’s victory capped a very fruitful day for the pencak silat squad, which has yet to win a gold medal in the biennial meet since Earl Buenviaje topped the men’s Class F 70-75 kg category in the 2005 SEA Games in Manila.

Prior to Dumaan, also emerging victorious for the national pencak silat squad are Princesslyn Enopia, Rickrod Ortega and Jefferson Rhey Loon, who bagged the bronze medal in their respective events.

Enopia finished third in the women’s tanding Class A division while Ortega and Loon placed third in the men’s tanding Class C 55-60 kg and men’s tanding Class D 60-65 kg category, respectively.

The Filipino pencak silat artists’ bid to win additional gold medals is not yet over as Almohaidib Abad vies in the men’s seni tunggal (artistic) singles finals and Cherry May Regalado in women’s seri tunggal (artistic) finals, respectively.

Meanwhile, an old, familiar foe frustrated Elaine Kirstie Alora and the Philippines’ drive for a strong finishing kick when she emerged victorious in the taekwondo competition.

Sorn Seavmey of Cambodia used her height, length and experience to the fullest to re-assert her mastery over Alora, 13-6, to cop the gold medal of the women’s -73 kg division.

Also going down was teammate Francis Aaron Agojo, who fell way behind early and absorbed a 17-30 beating from Vietnam’s Nguyen Van Duy in the men’s -63 kg. semifinals to settle for the team’s third bronze medal.

Agojo went for broke in the waning seconds of the final round in trying to knock out his Vietnamese rival, who wisely evaded the Pinoy jin’s attempts in frittering the time away to advance to the finals.

A competitor in the Rio de Janeiro Olympics and flag-bearer in this year’s biennial meet, Alora was the aggressor early on, but found herself trailing in the third and final round, 3-6, as the Cambodian, a gold medalist in the Incheon Asian Games in 2014, dominated her with crisp attacks and solid defense.

“It’s a good fight I did my best. No regrets,” said the 27-year-old Alora who also last year to the Cambodian in the Asian championships in Manila and in the semis of the Incheon Asian Games four years ago.

Not one to often question the officiating, Alora was beside herself over some of the referee’s calls that penalized her.

The Filipino jins closed the four-day tourney with two gold, two silver and three bronze medals, a result that is much lower than their tally of 3-3-2 in the Singapore SEA Games two years ago.