Pence’s military detail reassigned for bringing women to hotel

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Members of a military detail assigned to US Vice President Mike Pence have been removed from their White House duties following allegations they brought women to their hotel in Latin America, a defense official has said. The incident occurred in the run-up to Pence’s recent tour of Colombia, Argentina, Chile and Panama although it was not clear where it happened. Speaking to NBC News, US officials said there was no immediate suggestion the women were sex workers. It is the latest scandal to hit US security officials on assignment in Latin America: in 2015, Drug Enforcement Agency officers were caught attending orgies with prostitutes in Colombia and three years earlier, Secret Service personnel working there were found to have hired sex-workers. NBC News said Pence’s staff became aware of the issue when they saw security footage of the men, all high-ranking members of the forces, bringing the women into the secure are.

AFP