Penning biographies opens writers to universe – ‘Diana’ scribe

Writing about people’s lives not only affects the person concerned, but also allows writers to open themselves to the universe, popular British biographer Andrew Morton said on the sidelines of the recent Emirates Airline Festival of Literature in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Morton—known for his bestsellers on modern celebrities, including Diana, Princess of Wales; actors Tom Cruise and Angelina Jolie; and singer Madonna—told the Khaleej Times that writing biographies let writers explore their own ignorance, besides exploring the personality behind his or her public persona.

The British journalist was best known for his sensational account of Princess Diana’s life, “Diana: Her True Story.”

Through it, he was the first to reveal Prince Charles’ affair with former girlfriend (and now wife) Camilla Parker-Bowles, the princess’ eating disorder, and her suicide attempts while pregnant with elder son Prince William.

The subject has now become part of the conversation about the British royal family, according to him.

“The biography revealed the truth behind her life, as opposed to the two-dimensional image the public received.

She was an unhappy woman who was striving to make sense of her life,” said Morton, who focused most of his writings on the British royals.|

Biographies allowed him to explore the transformation of people’s states, starting from Diana, who became an independent woman with a tremendous following in her own right, to Jolie, who transformed from a wild child struggling with anorexia into a great humanitarian.

The challenge of writing a biography, Morton said, is getting to know the train.

“You will need to look at the timeline of a person’s life and understand why they acted in certain ways,” he added.

The biographer did this by spending time with people, especially those who are fair observers of what is going on in the celebrity’s life.

“With Angelina Jolie, for example, I got close to her stepfather and her mother. With the [late]Duchess of Windsor Wallis [Simpson], I spent a long time in libraries contacting descendants of key people,” Morton said.

There is a lot of luck involved in a biographer’s career, Morton said.

“I meet people who become friends and vital sources. You open yourself up to the universe and it carries you along,” he added.

Morton has just completed a biography of the Duchess of Windsor, “Wallis in Love.”

In April, he will publish his new biography on the latest royal family member, actress Meghan Markle, who got engaged to Prince Harry last November and is set to marry him in May.

For aspiring biographers, picking the subject, then finding a narrative arch and exploring it are key, according to Morton.

“You develop an understanding of human nature and think how they react at a certain time of their lives. The more you do it, the better you become at it,” he said.