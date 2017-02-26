Penology, fire bureaus now free of corruption – Interior secretary

Interior Secretary Ismael Sueno has assured that there is no more corruption in the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) and the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).

Sueno over the weekend said he had directed officials of the BJMP and the BFP to end corruption right after he assumed the post of the secretary of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) last year.

Sueno’s marching order was in accordance with a directive of President Rodrigo Duterte to stop corruption in the government.

His assurance that the two bureaus are now clean was confirmed by BJMP Director Serafin Barreto Jr. and BFP Director Bobby Baruelo, who both claimed that promotion of officers to the next higher rank in exchange for huge “goodwill money” has been decisively stopped.

NELSON S. BADILLA