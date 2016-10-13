Pentagon vows to respond to attempted missile attacks at US destroyer near Yemen

WASHINGTON: The Pentagon said on Wednesday the United States would respond “at the appropriate time and in the appropriate manner” to repeated missile attacks on a US destroyer off the Yemeni coast.

According to Pentagon spokesman Peter Cook, USS Mason on Wednesday was fired on with at least one missile off the Red Sea coast of Yemen.

“The ship employed defensive countermeasures and the missile did not reach USS Mason,” said Cook in a statement. “There was no damage to the ship or its crew.”

It was the second time in four days that USS Mason was targeted around that areas, and in his brief statement on Wednesday, Cook said the missile detected by US military on Wednesday “originated from Houthi-controlled territory near Al Hudaydah, Yemen.” PNA/Xinhua

PNA/CC