People believing in agripreneurship

(Second of three parts)

Inclusiveness is totally useless if it does not take into account smallholders, or turning them into agripreneurs.

Just look at most rice Filipino farmers who are at the mercy of traders and millers who are the ones raking in big profits because they can control the prices and have better access to the markets.

While it is impossible to create thousands of millionaires from the ranks of rice farmers, I do not see any reason why they should be denied a better chance to earn by including them in the value chain. And it can be done!

One very good model for rice farmers to earn more was presented by Song Saran, founder and chief executive officer of Amru Rice (Cambodia) Co. Ltd., during the recent Asean Agricultural Summit 2017.

Amru Rice was registered with Cambodia’s Ministry of Commerce in 2011 and undertook gradual vertical integration by establishing its semi-processing facilities and integrating farmer cooperatives in specific provinces, paving the way for agripreneurship to flourish among smallholders.

At present, the Cambodian company has 250 employees, and its products include rice, organic rice and rice paper. More importantly, it has involved through contract growing thousands of smallholder farmers.

The company’s organic rice production covers 10,000 hectares in Preah Vihear, Ratakiri, Odor Meanchey and Siem Reap involving 4,000 smallholder farmer families. Its fragrant rice production are in Battambang, Banteay Meanchey, and Pursat covering 3,000 hectares with 1,000 smallholder farmer families, while its white rice production are in Kampong Cham, Kampong Thom, Prey Veng, and Kampong Chhnang covering 3,500 hectares with 1,500 smallholder farmer families.

From its three rice milling plants, Amru Rice can produce annually 80,000 tons of rice and 1,000 tons of rice paper and rice noodles. Also, the company produced 4,500 tons of organic milled rice that were all exported.

Amru Rice is able to export its organic rice because its manufacturing facilities have ISO 22000, HACCP and GMP certifications and is in the process of obtaining BRC Certification.

Saran also said Amru Rice works closely with various agriculture cooperatives in Cambodia with which it has “carefully crafted contract farming format” so smallholder farmers can have a better source of livelihood along the supply chain.

Besides its 250 employees, Amru Rice’s activities have created 400 part-time jobs for training and internal control quality/system. The company also forged partnerships with various local and international organizations such as GIZ, IFC, World Bank, responsibility, Oxfam, AFD, among others.

Lessons from Indonesia’s coconut industry

For solutions to help develop the Philippine coconut industry to also benefit smallholders, Hengky Novarianto of Indonesia made a very good presentation during the summit.

Novarianto, who represented three Indonesian agencies—Indonesian Palma Crops Research Institute (IPCRI), Indonesian Center of Estate Crops and Research Development (ICERD), and Indonesian Agency for Agricultural Research and Development (IAARD)—said there should be a “mutually beneficial cooperation between coconut farmers and the industries.” That is self explanatory.

Indonesia currently has 3.6 million hectares of land planted to coconut with 98 percent belonging to smallholders, which is very much like the situation in the Philippines.

Novarianto enumerated the problems plaguing Indonesia’s coconut industry: low quality of manpower; small or fragmented land holdings; old and senile trees; pests and diseases; low productivity; and copra still the main product.

Clearly, those are the same problems that the Philippine coconut industry currently faces which I already discussed in one of my past column-series in The Manila Times Agribusiness page (‘State of the PH coconut industry and what must be done’ published on August 25, 2017, and ‘Intercropping in coconut farms’ published on September 1).

Novarianto also explained that coco coir, which is made from discarded coconut husks, has great export potential with India and Sri Lanka still the world leaders supplying China, the United States, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, which is the fastest growing market for cocopith, a product made from coco coir and coco dust.

Like in the Philippines, the coconut farms in Indonesia suffer from “poor maintenance,” which results in poor yield and earnings for smallholders. Because of that, according to Novarianto, many coconut processing companies in Indonesia have difficulty getting the raw materials, while small and fragmented farms increase transport costs.

However, even with numerous problems confronting its coconut industry, Indonesia is making great progress in value adding and including smallholders in the value chain.

Novarianto also identified coco sugar as one of the most promising export products for his country’s coconut industry. He added coco sugar’s economic value is five times compared to copra, which demonstrates the power of value adding.

Indonesia currently produces about 300,000 tons of coco sugar every year but demand is increasing for the export market. According to Novarianto, coco sugar exports from his country topped 28,775 tons in 2016, which was more than double the 14,095 tons in 2012.

The major export markets for Indonesian coco sugar are the US (68 percent), the Netherlands (7 percent), South Korea (5 percent), Malaysia (4 percent), Malaysia (4 percent), Australia (3 percent) and Singapore (3 percent).

In Indonesia, according to Novarianto, each farming family can produce 20 to 30 kilograms of coco sugar from 120 to 180 liters of sap harvested per day, and there are efforts to introduce high-yielding dwarf varieties so Indonesia can cash in on the growing demand for coco sugar worldwide.

Novarianto said there is also one big industry initiative in his country of which the objective is to increase “kecap” or sweet soy sauce production from coco sugar. This involves the planting of coconut dwarf varieties to achieve a production of 300 to 400 liters of sap per day, which is easily a 100-percent increase from the current level.

Coco pith production efforts

Indonesia is also ramping up efforts to export more products made from coco coir. Novarianto said three areas are being developed in Aceh, West Sumatra and Lampung with a production target of 400 to 500 tons a month for coco fiber and 1,000 to 1,500 tons of coco dust a month, both raw materials for coco pith. Another 12 locations are being eyed for coco pith production to produce 3,000 tons of coco fiber and 10,000 tons of coco dust per month.

And finally, PT Pulau Sambu has expanded its production to produce nata de coco, virgin coconut oil, charcoal, coconut water under the brand name of Kara. According to Novarianto, about 400,000 households of coconut farmers are currently affiliated with the Sambu Group.

Saran and Novarianto’s presentations show us clear examples on how to create an entrepreneurial ecosystem for smallholders with the support of the agro-industrial complex.

It is also worth recognizing the extra efforts and contributions of the Secretariat of the Asean Agriculture Summit 2017 led by Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar assisted by Giliza Gonzalez, Jas Nito and others, for the successful conduct of said summit.

