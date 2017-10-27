People believing in agripreneurship

(Last of three parts)

October 20, 2017 marked the first publication of my column in the Agribusiness section of The Manila Times. And would like to thank The Manila Times Chairman Emeritus Dante Ang, president and Chief Executive Officer Dante Ang 2nd, Editor-in-Chief Nerilyn Tenorio and Executive Editor Arnold Belleza for allowing the country’s oldest newspaper to host my columns. I find this a great honor! Again, thank you very much to The Manila Times.

Advertisements

In the second part of this three-part column-series, I presented the success stories of Amru Rice (Cambodia) Co. Ltd. in integrating smallholder farmers into its value chain, and how Indonesia is taking steps to export more coconut-based products while also involving smallholders.

Song Saran, founder and chief executive officer of Amru Rice, boasted that at least 6,500 smallholder farmers are producing quality rice for his company for processing, of which a part is exported.

Also, Hengky Novarianto of Indonesia made a very good presentation during the recent Asean Agricultural Summit 2017 on developing his country’s coconut industry, which is also based on “mutually beneficial cooperation between coconut farmers and the industries.” Novarianto represented three Indonesian agencies—Indonesian Palma Crops Research Institute (IPCRI), Indonesian Center of Estate Crops and Research Development (ICERD), and Indonesian Agency for Agricultural Research and Development (IAARD)— during the summit.

For the last part of my column-series, I will present how Land Bank of the Philippines will involve smallholder farmers through its “Corporative” development program, and Agri-Tech Integrated Services Company’s (ATISCO) current programs benefiting also smallholders.

LandBank president and Chief Executive Officer Alex Buenaventura, in his presentation during summit, showed how smallholder farmers can benefit from the Corporative system or set-up, which mainly involves the “consolidation” of hundreds of contiguous small farms with the bank convincing hundreds of small farmer-owners to enter into an “Individual Farm Management and Marketing Agreement” with big agro-processing companies.

Mutually beneficial arrangements

What makes the Corporative arrangement mutually beneficial is the large agro-industrial firm does the following: Manages the entire “consolidated plantation”; borrows from LandBank instead of the farmers; aims to produce global standards; buys the big production harvest at transparent prices; give each farmer around P30,000 monthly gross income (harvest income of P 22,000 per hectare plus P8,000 monthly salary).

Just imagine the result in a rural community if hundreds or thousands of families earn at least P30,000 a month? Usually, they increase their food purchases and later spend more for clothing, improving their homes, and even investing in other businesses like raising poultry on a small scale initially. This is what inclusiveness is also all about – creating a market for various products, including food, among those stuck in poverty. More on that in my next columns.

LandBank currently has two Corporative pilot projects in the groundwork stages for Cavendish banana and rice, and for palm oil in the planning stage.

For the Cavendish banana, a total of 405 hectares are covered involving 586 farmer-members whose lands are under an Agrarian Collective Certificate of Land Award (CLOA).

For the pilot Corporative project for rice, LandBank has enlisted a minimum of 500 hectares of land with a minimum consolidated area of 20 hectares per cluster that all must be 20 kilometers from the Corporative rice mill. Although the name of the big agro-industrial company that will buy palay (unmilled rice) from the farmers was not named, it has entered into a farm management and marketing agreement with the 300 individual rice farmers involved in the pilot project.

The third pilot Corporative project of LandBank that is still in the planning stage will involve palm oil production, and covering 10,000 hectares of public land resettlement community. It has for its partner a cooperative of settlers counting 3,333 members.

Buenaventura said the other desired pilot Corporative projects LandBank is planning will cover the following: coconut/cacao/coffee; rubber; sugar; corn; and fisheries.

I fully support and believe in LandBank’s Corporative approach and wish that it get more support from local government units, state colleges and universities, and agencies under the Department of Agriculture that have entrepreneurial programs like the Bureau of Agricultural Research and Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization.

LandBank’s Corporative approach is one sure-fire way to create more agripreneurs at the farm level!

Cooperatives as service, product providers

The Agri-Tech Integrated Services Cooperation (ATISCO) also presented its success story on how to bridge the gap between farmers and the market, and organize farmers into productive blocs or clusters.

Former Department of Agriculture undersecretary Dante Delima is the chief operating officer of ATISCO, which is the agri-business unit of Yazaki-Torres. The primary strategy of ATISCO is to organize fragmented and small farming units into productive clusters or blocs, provide training for its smallholder farmer-partners, and market their produce.

As a demonstration of its success, ATISCO currently supplies Yazaki-Torres on a weekly basis 500 bags of milled rice (estimated 25 metric tons), 3 MT of vegetables, and 2 MT of meat and fish. These are not small figures, and Yazaki-Torres currently has 14,000 employees representing a big market for farm products.

ATISCO claims it has increased the income of its 130 smallholder farmer-partners who till 300 hectares. The company is aiming to supply the food needs of the employees of companies located in special economic zones, and residents of condominiums and mega-housing projects.

Yazaki-Torres could have adopted another tack in developing its production base by buying out huge tracts of land and employing farmers to produce various farm products. But it made smallholder farmers its partner and is gradually making them agripreneurs!

The same approach was made by Prasad Seeds Philippines Inc. (PSPI) where I am a strategic adviser, with smallholder corn farmers but with some differences. Under its agreement with corn farmers, PSPI has the following responsibilities: Provide the grower with farm inputs like fertilizers and labor budget as loan necessary for proper crop maintenance; provide a package of technology and recommendations through its field agronomists; and buy the harvested seeds in cobs at an agreed price per kilo.

There were more papers presented during the Asean Agricultural Summit 2017 and I will use some of them when I discuss very important issues on agriculture, agribusiness and agripreneurship in my next columns.

I would also like to thank all the followers of my columns that are also made up of the most brilliant minds in the agriculture and agribusiness sector in the Philippines. Maraming salamat sa inyong lahat!!!