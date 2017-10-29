Sunday, October 29, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»»People connection through Fil-German partnership
    27 YEARS OF GERMAN UNITY

    People connection through Fil-German partnership

    0
    By on Expats & Diplomats

    Maria Cleofe Natividad, assistant secretary for Central European Affairs, Department of Foreign Affairs and German Embassy Manila Ambassador Gordon Kricke

    This year’s German National Day was celebrated with distinguished guests from politics, business, culture and the Diplomatic and Consular Corps at a reception at the New World Hotel Makati on October 4 hosted by Dr. Gordon Kricke, German Ambassador to the Philippines and wife Anke Mackrodt Kricke.

    Advertisements

    In his address, Ambassador Kricke highlighted the shared experience of Germany and the Philippines with peaceful revolutions and hailed the courage of their peoples to overcome a dictatorial regime and to fight for democracy, human rights and the rule of law. People-to-people connections also constitute one of the core elements of the close partnership between the two countries.

    The guests indulged not only in excellent wines and original Oktoberfest brew from Germany as well as delectable culinary treats, but also enjoyed musical highlights led by the Oktoberfest band Bavarian Sound Express followed by the guitar duo Jenny and Jeff, Heloïse LaHarpe and the Filipino a cappella group Baihana to complete the evening.

    (From left) Anke Mackrodt Kricke and Ambassador Gordon Kricke with former President Fidel Ramos
    A cappella group Baihana Bavarian Sound Express
    Guitar duo Jenny and Jeff
    Share.
    loading...
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.