A people’s version of federalism

SEVERAL people’s organizations started conducting their survey this week on their recommended Mamamayang Filipino Federal Model (MFFM) of the Republic of the Philippines.

Respondents to the survey were asked to give their views and suggestions on the 10 questions listed in the survey form. This survey is aimed at gauging the pulse of the people in relation to the proposed MFFM. It has to be reiterated that the model itself is not final – it is subject to modifications and changes, depending on what the ordinary Filipino wants.

The responses will be consolidated and important ideas incorporated into the model itself. Once done, the final MFFM will be presented to the pertinent House committee, which handles Charter change.

In last week’s column, I stopped with the discussion of the proposed MFFM on the national Level. Let me continue now with the local level of governance.

MFFM’s local level structure

Every state/region shall be headed by a state/region governor, who will be directly elected by the registered residents thereat, with a full term of four years only. The governor, and other locally elected officials, can be reelected in succession only once. Provincial governors will no longer be in the political scenario. The provincial board will also be a thing of the past.

All cities and municipalities shall be governed by a mayor. Small towns, which are geographically adjacent to each other, shall be merged to form super towns, which likewise will be headed by a mayor.

The local legislative assembly shall be composed of assemblymen, each coming from the cities, municipalities, and super towns of the state/region. There will be no more councilors from cities, municipalities, or towns. The legislative assembly shall be responsible for crafting the state/region laws. It will also ensure that all the state/region laws shall neither circumvent, nor go beyond the stipulations of federal laws as enacted by the national parliament.

The barangays will be under the helm of the village chief (“barangay captain”) without the barangay council members (“kagawad”). The barangays will be the implementing agency for the plans and programs of the city, municipality, or super town. It will no longer have lawmaking or ordinance-making powers.

People’s role in state/regional level

Each state/region shall likewise elect a set of public officials, who are not politicians, to manage its state of affairs. These locally elected officials shall include the state chief of police, state chief prosecutor, and the state school board, among others. They will enjoy a term of three years, with two reelections. The election of these officials shall be conducted by the state/region, without interference nor synchronization with other states/regions.

What is the rationale for electing these officials? An appointed official is apt to be answerable only to the appointing authority. An elected official is directly answerable to the people. An appointed chief performs his job in accordance with the political leanings of his superiors while an elected chief does his job to satisfy the clamors of the voting public. These elected officers can even step up to the plate and show their disagreement with the policies set by politicians, without fear of being removed by the same appointing authorities.

For example, electing the members of the school board is more democratic and allows the citizenry to take an active part in managing the school system. It also shields the educational system from politics and allows the board to act independently and in the best interest of the students.

Taxing power of state/region

Benjamin Franklin, one of the founding fathers of the United States of America, in a letter to Jean-Baptise Leroy in 1789 said that, “In this world, nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.” Taxation serves as the bloodline of all governments in the world. Taxes are the source of revenue of any governing body. Thus, it cannot be avoided and we have all to live with it – painfully, bitterly, or happily.

How will the states/regions implement local taxation? These local jurisdictions can enforce their own set of taxes on their constituents. However, the taxes collected by the local authorities shall not be more than the ceiling imposed by the federal government. They can opt not to implement certain taxes, or lower the taxes, to be competitive with other states/regions in the long run.

The state/region is required to remit to the federal government a fixed percentage of its total revenue collections, as its share in the development of the Philippines. How much is this percentage? Well, to serve as a starting point of discussion, it has been set at 20 percent.

I found out that the 20 percent was not generated on some mathematical computations. Instead, it was based on the Pareto Principle, which is an observation that recognizes that most things in life are not distributed evenly. The most common distribution is 80 percent to 20 percent. Hence, this principle is also known as the 80/20 rule.

The state/region can spend the remainder of its revenues for its own local development. Note that the local government can play around with its taxing power to entice the populace to reside or work in their area. This translates, not only to revenues but also to political representation in the national parliament. Remember the one parliamentarian per one million population rule?

As it is, the MFFM embodies the revered democratic principles of representation, participation, consent of the people, checks and balances, and freedom of information.

I wonder if Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez will now consider this MFFM. It would seem that he has softened his stand to convert the House of Representatives into a constitutional constituent assembly. If convening a constitutional commission is rather costly, as they claimed, then this MFFM can be a prime substitute. The voice of the people can now be heard.

