A people’s version of federalism

First of 2 parts

THE ruling PDP-Laban, through its Federalism Institute, has released a draft Constitution of the Federal Republic of the Philippines. The 67-page document can be summarized into this statement – it expands the power of the politicians and lacks the truly needed solutions to the problems of the society.

House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez admitted in a radio interview on Wednesday that it will not solely be the lawmakers who will be followed, when they amend the constitution. He said that the House will get a team of experts, composed of retired Supreme Court justices and legal luminaries in the academe, to advise them.

There is a problem in this kind of scenario. These so-called legal experts will focus on the wordings of the constitution itself and not really on the “proper” structure of the federal government that will suit the Philippines.

They will continue to forge the constitution for the entitlement of our politicians and not of our own citizenry.

Some people’s organizations propose a three-phase approach to Charter change. Constitutional experts will be needed for the second phase only.|

First, the federal government structure, both for the national and local levels, must be agreed upon by the lawmakers and the public. Once the structure is finalized, then this is the only time that the text of the constitution will be modified to reflect the new government structure from the first phase. This modification phase is the second phase. Finally, the third phase is when the“tao” ratifies the revised constitution.

Mamamayang Filipino Federal Model

Among the civic organizations which are currently working on phase one, is the Anti-Trapo Movement of the Philippines (ATM) and the Liga ng Eksplosibong Pagbabago (LEPI). ATM wants to guarantee that traditional politicians would have no uninhibited privileges in the new federal government.

The people’s version of the federal system is called the Mamamayang Filipino Federal Model (MFFM) of the Republic of the Philippines. MFFM consists of the political structure on the national (federal) level and the local (state) level.

Under the MFFM, the Philippines will be subdivided into 10 geo-political jurisdictions. These geo-political areas shall be considered as independent states or regions consisting of contiguous provinces and/or cities.

Each state/region shall be headed by a governor. Each state/region shall elect its own representatives (“parliamentarians”) in the National Parliament. The National Parliament shall be composed of about 110 parliamentarians. The number of parliamentarians shall be apportioned among the states/regions according to the size of their population.

There should be one parliamentarian per one million population. For example, a region, like the National Capital Region, which has a population of 11.79 million, can elect 11 parliamentarians to represent them in the parliament. If a state has a population of only two million, then their representation in the parliament shall be limited to only two.

The Indigenous Peoples (IP) of the Philippines shall likewise be ably represented in the National Parliament. Philippine Statistics Authority data from the 2010 census showed that the IPs numbered to about 8.06 million.

Thus, using the same parliamentarian/population ratio, they can elect eight representatives to the National Parliament.

As in other federal countries like France and Great Britain, the National Parliament shall be led by a Prime Minister. The Prime Minister shall be elected by the parliamentarians amongst themselves.

The Republic of the Philippines will still be headed by an elected President. Following the election process of the United States of America, each state/region shall elect the President and Vice President in tandem. This will be done through simplified electoral colleges.

Jury system as part of judicial reform

One of the ills of the nation is the slow and barely credible judicial system. Yet, this was not addressed in the Federalism Institute’s draft Constitution. Charter amendments must address the perceived problems of the country. A major solution to this judicial problem is the institution of a jury system.

The US Constitution contains a section that reads, “The trial of all crimes, except in cases of impeachment, shall be by jury; and such trial shall be held in the state where the said crimes shall have been committed; but when not committed within any state, the trial shall be at such place or places as the Congress may by law have directed.”

The same proviso can be inserted in the proposed 2018 Philippine Constitution, thus institutionalizing a jury system in the Philippines.

This change is supported by another people’s organization – the Soberano (“sovereign”) Philippine Trial by Jury Movement, which was founded by Mr. Sixto Lagare.

Indeed, a sure way of empowering the people is by incorporating a jury system in the judicial framework at the state level.

In the end, we Filipinos must make certain that governance remains in our own hands, and not with the elite and unrestrained politicians. As Thomas Jefferson said, “… in questions of power then, let no more be heard of the confidence in man, but bind him down from mischief by the chains of the constitution.”

(To be continued next week)

allinsight.manilatimes@gmail.com

www.facebook.com/All.Insight.Manila.Times