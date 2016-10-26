UP Pep Squad pulls out of UAAP Cheerdance

The University of the Philippines (UP) Pep Squad withdrew its participation from the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 79 cheerdance competition.

“Regretfully, we will not be part of this season’s UAAP Cheerdance Competition,” the statement released on Wednesday read.

Since the UP Pep Squad did not receive any reply from the organizers, the team decided not to participate in the upcoming competition.

“From our first request for an informal meeting, to the letter of protest advised by the organizers themselves, we have exhausted all our efforts to reach a resolution. We have repeatedly sought out the delegated individuals to no avail. And after many weeks, months, and now a year of waiting, our issues and questions remain unresolved.”

Last season, the UP Pep Squad landed on third place, trailing behind champion National University Pep Squad and runner-up University of Santo Tomas Salinggawi Dance Troupe.

“We abide with our principles of honor and integrity, and stay true to our word of foregoing with the competition, should the same organizers be hired to handle the event again.”

Despite the withdrawal from the UAAP competition, the Diliman-based squad found other events where it can showcase its talent.

“Our efforts in training for the past 12 months can still be geared towards other worthwhile events. At present, our team continues to prepare for other commitments including our participation in this year’s Asian Cheerleading and Dancesport Competition. The national governing body of cheerleading in the Philippines has granted us the honor of representing the country in this event and we are thrilled to carry our flag alongside Asia’s best teams,” the statement added.

The UAAP Cheerdance Competition will be held on November 19 at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.