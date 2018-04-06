Pepsi-Cola’s ‘multinational’ 9-man board

PEPSI-COLA Products Philippines Inc. (PCPPI) will hold its annual stockholders’ meeting on May 11, 2018, at 3:00 p.m. In a preliminary information statement (PIS), it said that among the items in the meeting’s agenda is the re-election of the nine members of the company’s board. Up for re-election are four Koreans – Yongsang You, Younggoo Lee, Byong Tak Hur and Yu Gie Park; two Indians – Samudra Bhattacharya and Praveen Someshar; one Irish – Rizwan Qamar; and two Filipinos – Rafael S. Alunan 3rd and Oscar S. Reyes, who are independent directors.

You, Lee, Hur and Park, as nominees of Lotte Corp., own 1.509 billion PCPPI common shares, or 40.852 percent of Pepsi-Cola’s 3.694 billion outstanding common shares. The company also said in the same PIS that Someshwar, Qamar, and Bhattacharya are nominees of Quaker Global Investments B.V., which holds 923.443 million PCPPI common shares, or 25 percent.

In the list of stockholders, PCD Nominee Corp. holds for non-Filipino stockholders and Filipino stockholders 988.668 million PCPPI common shares, or 26.766 percent, and 267.132 million PCPPI common shares, or 7.232 percent, respectively.

In an explanatory note, Pepsi-Cola said PCD Nominee holds PCPPI common shares as record stockholder for “PCD participants (brokers) and/or their non-Filipino clients, whether individuals or corporations, in whose names these shares are recorded in their books.”

As an independent director, Reyes is the chairman of the board of Pepsi-Cola; You, chief executive officer; and Bhattacharya, president.

Compensation

Pepsi-Cola listed You and Bhattacharya among its five highest paid executives. The three others, who are all senior vice presidents, are Domingo F. Almazan, national sales; Allan A. Frias 2nd, operations; and Ma. Vivian A. Cheong, human resources.

As a group, You and company were paid salaries of P50.23 million, bonuses of P6.89 million, and “others,” P477,356 in 2016; salaries of P57.398 million, bonuses of P10.037 million, and “others,” P525,092 in 2017; and this year, their pays and perks are estimated at P62.989 million in salaries, P10.28 million in bonuses, and P1.151 million, “others.”

“All other officers and directors as a group unnamed” received P22.659 million in salaries; P4.908 million in bonuses; and P3.942 million, “others,” in 2016; P23.832 million, salaries; P3.616 million, bonuses, and P3.945 million, “others” in 2017. For 2018, Pepsi-Cola estimated the group’s compensation at P20.931 million, salaries; P2.131 million, bonuses; and P3.394 million, “others.”

Pepsi-Cola explained that each of the company’s non-executive director is “entitled to a per diem of P100,000 for each attendance in the corporation’s regular board meetings, as well as for quarterly audit committee meetings.” The chairman, however, according to Pepsi-Cola, gets P120,000 for each attendance.

Retained earnings

As of Dec. 31, 2017, Pepsi-Cola reported in an audited financial report retained earnings of P7.965 billion, up from P7.678 billion in 2016.

The amount of retained earnings reported in an audited financial filing determines the ability of a company to declare dividends either in cash or in stock.

The company’s retained earnings, reported in an audited financial filing, determine the ability of the company to declare dividends, either in cash or in stock.

In the case of Pepsi-Cola, the company’s retained earnings as of Dec.1, 2017 amounted to P8.461 billion (as adjusted per Securities Regulation Code Rule 68, as amended) and share capital of P1.751 billion.

“The company has a dividend policy to declare dividends to stockholders of record,” Pepsi-Cola said in a financial filing, “which are paid out of its unrestricted retained earnings.”

Like other listed companies, Pepsi-Cola could not just declare dividends, given its existing loan covenants.

“The company must obtain prior written consent from its lenders before it can declare or pay cash dividends or redeem or repurchase any outstanding share or make any capital ort asset distribution to its stockholders.”

As of Dec. 31, 2017, Pepsi-Cola’s long-term debt, net of current portion, amounted to P1.148 billion.

Due Diligencer’s take

Averaging the compensation of the five highest paid executives of any listed company won’t be fair to whoever in the group gets less. Pepsi-Cola, for instance, paid the group P57.597 million in 2016. By dividing the total by five, the quotient, which would be the average amount of pays and perks, would reach P11.519 million.

Did Pepsi-Cola really pay each of the top five executives P11.519 million?

The question is raised because in any organization, a higher-ranking executive would be paid more than the others. Unless, of course, Pepsi-Cola has been too generous to its executives that it would be able to afford to pay such an average without the management hearing any kind of rumbling from within.

Due Diligencer cited the 2016 example above only to emphasize the need for a clear-cut policy that would require listed companies to express in detail the compensation of each of the five highest paid executives.

There should be a rule that compels the disclosure of the total compensation of the highest paid executives, including the details.

What would be the purpose of the full disclosure rule if it does not cover the compensation of a listed company’s highest paid executives? Just asking.

esdperez@gmail.com