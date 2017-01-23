Pera Hub launches mobile app for WU users

REMITTANCE service provider Pera Hub, the retail unit of remittance firm Petnet Inc. under the Aboitiz group, has launched a mobile app to cater to Western Union customers.

Pera Hub recently rolled out the Pera Hub Mobile Application which allows customers to experience virtual convenience for their financial needs. Through the mobile app, users may locate nearby Pera Hub Branches; retrieve loan requirements; check Pera Hub Card points; and access points, rewards and information on Pera Hub products and services.

Launched last week, the app may be downloaded for free on both Apple Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android).

“With the Pera Hub Mobile App, we hope to deliver convenience and reliability coupled with our brand of outstanding customer service that is uniquely Pera Hub,” Lorenzo T. Ocampo, Petnet president, said.

Established in August 1998, Petnet was primarily engaged in growing the Western Union network in the Philippines, but is now focused on serving customers availing of Western Union’s complementary products such as money changing, bills payment, airline ticketing, cellphone loading, and micro-insurance.

It has the largest Western Union agent network in the country with 2,100 branches nationwide, both company-owned and held by sub-agents.

Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc. (AEV) acquired majority shares in Petnet in mid 2015. Apart from remittances, holding firm AEV has businesses in power (Aboitiz Power Corp.), banking and financial services (Union Bank of the Philippines), food (Pilmico Foods Corp.), land (Aboitiz Land Inc.), and construction (Republic Cement and Building Materials Inc.).