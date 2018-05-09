Perasol tells UP to draw inspiration from win vs Gilas

Head coach Bo Perasol was impressed by University of the Philippines’ (UP) 78-72 come-from-behind victory over Gilas Pilipinas Cadets in the 12th FilOil Flying V Preseason Cup last Tuesday night at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan City.

Perasol’s Fighting Maroons fought their way back from 16 points down in the third quarter to upset the “23-for-23 and score their first back-to-back wins in the hoops tilt.

“That [win]is something that we can go back to every time. A win that we need to remember—going up against the best college basketball players and holding our ground no matter what it is, no matter it’s a preseason game,” said the seasoned coach.

“What’s important is that we can tell ourselves that if we keep it together, do what we practice and do what we are supposed to do, we can come out as victors every time,” he added.

UP ascended to No. 6 in Group A with a 2-3 win-loss record while Gilas fell to No. 7 and was put in danger of missing the playoffs with a 1-4 slate.

The Cadets enjoyed its biggest lead at 50-34 early in the third period but guard Jun Manzo pumped in 13 points off a 19-8 run that pushed the Maroons to within 53-58 entering the final frame.

Juan Gomez De Liaño, a Gilas Cadet from the State U, sparked another 17-6 blast and Manzo capped it off with a booming triple from the top of the key to snatch the advantage, 70-69, with 3:29 left.

Nigerian center Bright Akhuetie and Jerson Prado sank huge baskets to put the game away for good.

Although his men outplayed the “best college players in the land,” Perasol said that maybe it was because the Nationals are still going through an adjustment period.

Nonetheless, Perasol saw the win as a statement for themselves.

“But as far as we are concerned, the big thing there is we had proven to ourselves that if we play defense, we can win. What I like is that they (players) did not back down,” he said.

Perasol is hoping that his Maroons can sustain the momentum from this triumph heading into their next assignments.

“We just need to capitalize on this. We need to find a way on how we can continue on this momentum.”

Meanwhile, Far Eastern University (FEU) edged out Jose Rizal University (JRU), 87-85, to keep its solo lead in Group B.

The Tamaraws banked on a balanced offense before surviving the Heavy Bombers in the endgame to score their third win in as many games.

Hubert Cani, Joseph Nunag and Brandrey Bienes fired 13 points each while Jasper Parker and Kenneth Tuffin chipped in 12 and 11 markers, respectively, for FEU.

Ry Dela Rosa scored 18 points and Jed Mendoza had 17 markers for JRU. MJ Dela Virgen, who had 14 points, missed a potential game-winning trey as the Bombers stayed winless in three outings.

In the other game, Colegio de San Juan de Letran notched a bounce-back win at the expense of Lyceum of the Philippines University, 78-74.

Frontliners Larry Muyang, Bong Quinto and Christian Fajarito all tallied double-doubles, powering the Knights to a 2-1 card after a loss to FEU while sending the Pirates to a 1-3 record.