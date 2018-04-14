Perdomo, Arenado suspended over baseball brawl

LOS ANGELES: San Diego pitcher Luis Perdomo and Colorado Rockies slugger Nolan Arenado were hit with a five-game suspension on Friday (Saturday in Manila) for their part in a bench-clearing brawl earlier this week, Major League Baseball confirmed.

Perdomo triggered a mass fight in Wednesday’s game after hurling a 96 mph fastball behind Arenado, who charged the mound in response.

Perdomo threw his glove at Arenado before the two scuffled, leading to players from both sides joining a protracted melee.

Rockies outfielder Gerardo Parra was given a four-game ban for his involvement in the fight, while Padres reliever Buddy Baumann was handed a one-game suspension.

Rockies skipper Bud Black said Arenado and Parra would appeal their sanctions.

“I think that falls in line with what you’ve seen the last number of years with these things,” Black said. “As of now they are appealing. But that could change.”

Arenado told MLB.com he had been acting in self-defense by charging Perdomo, appearing to criticise the severity of his sanction.

“Five games is a lot of games, you know,” the 26-year-old third baseman said. “I was just defending myself… They throw hard out there and reactions happen, and that’s all it was.”

He said “you don’t want to charge the mound, you don’t want to fight, that’s not why we’re playing this game. But you know, 96 at you on purpose, I think would frustrate a lot of people.”

In the immediate aftermath Perdomo denied wrongdoing, saying the pitch that forced Arenado into evasive action had been unintentional.

AFP