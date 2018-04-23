Perez claims first PRISAA gold

TAGBILARAN, Bohol: Melody Perez greeted the early morning sun with a gold medal after taking away the first gold at stake in the 3,000-meter women event at the 2018 Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) National Games at the Carlos P. Garcia Sports Complex here.

The University of San Carlos bet outran her rivals in a race of strength and stamina by clocking 11:33.81 seconds and gave a strong message to her fellow athletes from Central Visayas to defend the overall senior title for six straight years.

She dethroned Mary Joy Motin of Batangas who took the silver with 11:34.15 seconds showing. Landing at third position was Western Visayas bet Rodelyn Onato with 11:37.43.

“I am so happy that all my hard work paid off with a very good result. Above all, I want to thank God. I honor this feat to my parents and my fellow Cebuanos,” said Perez, who is a junior Physical Education student.

The golden run was a product of Perez’s rigid training and strong determination to be on top after placing fourth last year.

The 20-year old Perez is still set to run in 1,500m, 3,000m and 10,000m events.

Meanwhile, Cagayan Valley grabbed an early lead with two golds and one silver in the shot-put events.

Hazel Paggaduan ruled the women’s division by throwing the iron ball in 9.60 meters, beating Cynthia Caceres of Bicol Region in 8.88 meters followed by bronze medalist Andres Baylon of Western Visayas in 8.39 meters.

Few minutes later, her feat was duplicated by teammate Joseph Reynold Casa with 12.50 meters output, edging Junel Eudila and Joseph Pabalenas of Western Visayas, who took the silver and bronze medals with 11.90 and 8.95 meters, respectively.

Coreline Hidalgo, however, failed to match the feats of her teammates Casa and Paggaduan and settled for silver in 10.09 meters in women division topped by Sheine Sanchez of Northern Mindanao, who took the honor in 10.35 meters and Bera Rose Savageno of Central Visayas in 9.32 meters.

Unsuccessful in athletics, Bicol made its presence felt in men’s volleyball crushing MIMAROPA, 25-21, 25-17.

Calabarzon trounced Central Luzon, 25-23, 25-17 while Davao Region pounded Northern Mindanao, 25-14, 23-25, also in the men’s volleyball.

In softball, defending champion Western Visayas blanked Central Visayas, 19-0 and Cordillera Autonomous Region defeated Northern Mindanao, 7-0.

Other sports are simultaneously played in other venues like swimming and boxing. Swimming is being held at Victorino D. Tirol Advanced Training Center pool and boxing at the Bohol Island State University.

A total of 6,335 athletes from 17 regions are competing in the weeklong competition supported by Philippine Sports Commission.

PRISAA was organized in 1953 to give athletes from private schools the opportunity to showcase their innate skills in their favorite sports.