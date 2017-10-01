Perez earns NCAA POW

CJ Perez of the Lyceum Pirates once again showcased his athleticism, tenacity, and leadership that earned him his second NCAA Press Corps Player of the Week award.

The Pirates went 2-0 this past week with Perez averaging 20.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2.5 steals. Their recent win over the San Sebastian Stags last Friday was a testament of their resiliency and fortitude.

Perez notched a career-high 28 points while also adding 10 rebounds in a thrilling 78-73 victory over the Stags to keep their record perfect at 15-0.

Perez poured in nine points in the pivotal fourth period to hold off the gritty Stags. The ever-versatile forward was also instrumental on the defensive end, racking up four steals and one rejection, while guarding the Stags’ formidable front line.

“I appreciate how we fought,” LPU coach Topex Robinson beamed. “We just stood our ground.”

The Pirates have only three games left on their schedule as they hope to sweep the elimination round. The task may seem overwhelming, but Perez and the Pirates are up to the challenge.

Perez bested teammate MJ Ayaay, Bong Quinto of the Letran Knights, and Laurenz Victoria of the Mapua Cardinals for the weekly individual plum.

The Pirates’ astonishing 15-0 record is the second-best start in NCAA history, right behind the San Beda Red Lions’ 18-0 run back in Season 86.