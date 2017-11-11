Perez emerges as MVP

CJ Perez of the Lyceum of the Philippines University seized the Most Valuable Player award in the National Collegiate Athletic Association Season (NCAA) Season 93 men’s basketball tournament on Friday.

Perez led the Pirates to an unprecedented 18-0 sweep of the double-round eliminations with an average of 19.3 points in 45.1 shooting clip to go with 6.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals.

Rounding up the Mythical Team with Perez were fellow Pirate Mike Nzeusseu, Javee Mocon of San Beda College, Sidney Onwubere of Emilio Aguinaldo College and Prince Eze of University of Perpetual Help System DALTA.

Nzeusseu had an average of 11.4 points, 11.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks while Mocon had 13 markers, 11.2 boards and 3.4 assists.

Onwubere and Eze were as impressive as the former chalked 16.1 points, 11 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 blocks while the latter tallied 15.3 markers, 16.4 boards and 2.6 blocks.

Eze also received the Defensive Player of the Year award. Joining the Altas’ Nigerian big man in the All-Defensive team were Nzeusseu, Onwubere, Christian Buñag of Mapua University and Abdul Wahab Abdul Razak of Jose Rizal University (JRU).

Jaycee Marcelino, the other half of the dynamic Marcelino twins, bagged the Rookie of the Year plum after helping Perez and Nzeusseu. Marcelino had an average of 10.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 steals in Lyceum’s historic run this season.

Jed Mendoza of JRU was named Most Improved Player after finishing with 13.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists, a far cry from his previous 2.5 markers, 1.2 rebounds and less than a single assist.

In the juniors division, Will Gozum of Mapua-Malayan High School grabbed the MVP award. With him in the Mythical Five were teammate Warren Bonifacio, Joel Cagulangan and Inand Fornilos of College of St. Benilde-La Salle Greenhills and Aaron Fermin of Arellano High School.

Fermin was also named Defensive Player of the Year. Completing the All- Defensive team were Gozum, Bonifacio, Fornilos, who also bagged the Rookie of the Year plum, and Romel Calahat of San Sebastian College-Recoletos.

Clint Escamis of Mapua and Neil Villapando of San Sebastian were named Most Improved Players.