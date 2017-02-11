Perez joins anti-Trump wall campaign

MEXICO CITY: Mexican Formula One driver Sergio “Checo” Perez joined on Friday a campaign by the Mexico Grand Prix opposing US President Donald Trump’s plan to build a border wall.

The racetrack’s Twitter account shows a photo of the Force India driver under a banner that reads “#BridgesNotWalls” at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez speedway along with people holding the Mexican flag.

“It represents many Mexican motorsport fans’ views currently, it’s a call to action inviting fans to build bridges, not barriers,” the Grand Prix organizers said in a statement that does not mention Trump’s name but is clearly directed at his wall plans.

Trump has angered Mexicans and caused a diplomatic row by vowing to make their country pay for the massive border barrier.

In November, Perez dropped one of his sponsors, sunglasses maker Hawkers, after a message mocking Mexicans appeared on the company’s Twitter account following Trump’s election.

Another Mexican sports star, veteran national team skipper Rafael Marquez, fired a Twitter volley at Trump last month, writing that “No wall can stop us if we believe in ourselves.”

Marquez posted the phrase next to a video of him firing home a trademark freekick from his days playing with Barcelona.

