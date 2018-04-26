Perez, Sequita shine as most bemedalled tracksters

TAGBILARAN CITY, Bohol: Central Visayas runner Melody Perez and Western Visayas bet Joyme Sequita emerged as the most bemedalled tracksters in the senior’s division of the 2018 Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) National Games athletics competitions being held at the Carlos P. Garcia Sports Complex here.

The Cebu-based Perez bagged three gold medals among them the 3,000m run, which she ruled with a time record of 11:33.81.

She also won two more gold medals in the 5,000m (20:31.84) and 10,000m (44:47.18) events.

“I am super blessed and very thankful to God for He had helped me in this competition. Despite the adversities that I experienced I was able to race and got three golds,” said the 20-year old Perez, a third year Physical Education student from the University of San Carlos.

Last month, she felt intense pain in her lower abdomen while training. The first diagnosis was hernia but further laboratory examination at the Cebu Doctors Hospital confirmed that it was just a strain. The good news means that Perez can continue training and competing.

“I did not expect to get the gold because of what happened last month. But I kept a positive mindset and did my best during the race,” added Perez.

On the other hand, the 23-year old Sequita from San Dionisio, Iloilo duplicated his feat last year by winning gold in the 400m, 400m hurdle, and 4×400 relay.

The fourth year BS Criminology student Sequita actively competed in the PRISAA for three years in a row after graduating from Palarong Pambansa in 2014, when he won the 800m event.

Sequita will be joining the National Open next month in Ilagan City, Isabela.

Western Visayas topped the athletics competition with 47 gold, 26 silver, and 27 bronze medals in the youth and seniors divisions combined.

Ilocos Region finished second with 19-18-11 followed by Central Visayas with 11-14-16.

In swimming, Western Visayas tanker Stefany Louis Sa-Ac, 13, emerged as the most bemedalled swimmer —seven gold medals—in 200m freestyle, 400m freestyle, 100m backstroke, 400m backstroke, 200m individual, 4x50m freestyle relay and 4x100m freestyle relay.

Her teammate Julie Marie Occeno won six gold (100m breaststroke, 200m freestyle, 400m freestyle and 400m medley relay) while Bicol bet Romeo Renzo Teodoro got four gold including two from the 50m freestyle and 50m butterfly events.

In boxing, Central Visayas won six of the eight gold medals at stake to win its sixth straight title.

Brothers Regie Suganob and Rodel Suganob, Seth Gentallan, Marco Pomar, Cherwellah Cantel, and Gilbert Arceo demolished their foes in their respective gold-medal bouts.

Regie beat Franz Carl Muyso of Soccsksargen in light flyweight; Rodel defeated John Paul Cristobal of Soccskasargen in bantamweight; Gentallan trounced Ramel Landa of Davao in pinweight; Pomar outpointed Eleazar Ganton of Davao in flyweight; Cantel edged out Romel Bale of Soccsksargen in light welterweight, while Arceo pounded John Patrick Danolan of Davao in middleweight.

Central Visayas, with a 69-39-31 (gold-silver-bronze) is leading the seniors’ medal tally followed by Western Visayas (48-42-42), Western Mindanao (23-5-4), Bicol (16-13-33), and Soccksksargen (15-29-23).

Western Visayas is leading the youth division with 89-49-36, followed by Central Visayas with 49-27-7.