Perez stays on a roll

Pat Perez lost almost all of the 2016 season after shoulder surgery, and began last season playing on a Major Medical Exemption. He then became the first player since 2011 to win while on that exemption when he captured the OHL Classic, and went on to finish 15th in the final FedEx Cup standings.

He’s not done yet, five months short of his 42nd birthday.

Perez cruised to a four-shot victory last week at the CIMB Classic in Malaysia, his second within a calendar year and the third of his career. Since winning in Mexico last season, Perez has six top-10 finishes and five top-four finishes.

Perez has earned $5.6 million over that span, a fourth of his total PGA Tour earnings ($22.74 million). His victory last week enabled him to crack the top-50 in career earnings. TNS