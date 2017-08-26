Lightweight bag to meet airline cabin requirements

Whether it’s a long weekend with family and friends or a random overnight trip alone, millennials want to travel in style and without any hassle. This means finding the right bag to fit in all of one’s needs, while making sure to abide by airline requirements.

Newly launched to address the modern traveler’s luggage needs is the Classic CabinZero 36L bag, which features a minimalist design but packs many innovative features. The compact bag is cabin-sized, making it the perfect carry-on for any trip, whether local or overseas, a long getaway or just a quick, recharging staycation.

Ideal hand-carry bag

The 36L bag meets most airlines’ carry-on size requirements to make easy travel a reality. It measures only 44 x 30 x 20 cm, which means it is compact enough for putting in the overhead compartment or under the seat.

Despite its small size, however, the bag can support up to 36 liters as its name suggests. This means travelers can pack all their getaway must-haves in a single bag and avoid having to use check-in luggage.

Ideal for travelers looking for a light yet durable hand-carry bag for all of their trips, this new concept for traveling eliminates the need to line up just to check in luggage and then line up again upon arrival to wait for bags to come down from the carousel.

Everyday use

Weight wise, the ultra-light at just 700 grams. With its simple yet elegant design, it can also be used for daily activities such as going to school or office or going away for the weekend.

The bag uses a waterproof polyester outer material and polyester lining. It features side compression straps, top and side handles, and oversized padded straps with air mesh. It has a front zipped pocket with zipped and mesh pockets inside for additional storage space. The main compartment has lockable zippers for extra protection.

Users can choose from different colors to suit different personalities and fashion styles: absolute black, original gray, navy, mysore red, urban camo, orange chill, lipe blue, purple cloud, naga red and kinsale green.

Securing travel essentials

Finally, losing luggage while on travel is no longer a problem with the 36L bag. With its built-in lost-and-found tag, the bag can be easily traced if lost or stolen.

Users need only register with Okoban Tracker to be able to access the tag data. This is also linked directly to the airline’s baggage tracing system, which helps in the event of lost or misplaced bag during flight or layover.

Every CabinZero bag, found in the Philippines in Urbanize branches, further comes with a 10-year warranty.