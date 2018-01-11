PERFECT LOOKS

Make Up Factory

Exploiting the principle of “color correcting,” the Make Up Factory launches its new collection, Balance of Colors. The range includes a creamy base, a concealer stick and a lightly, three-colored finishing powder, offering the ideal solution to any complexion woes and achieving that perfect look each time. Utilizing various textures and colors of green, apricot, lavender and beige, the user is allowed to conjure up a flawless and balanced appearance in just a few steps and with just four key products.

Make Up Factory is exclusively distributed by Rustan Marketing Corporation. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/Makeupfactory.philippines and follow @MakeUpFactoryPH on Instagram.