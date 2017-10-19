PERFECT PAIR

Muji

Love your feet – they’re the only pair you have. And with that in mind, MUJI has created just the right and comfortable footwear for everyday use. Behind its deceptively simple style are many beneficial details such as a removable cupped insole featuring a generous padding at the arch and base of the toes to naturally guide your body to its best walking form. The outer sole is designed in a wave shape for superior flexibility, allowing you to easily shift your center of gravity.

Muji is located at C1 Bonifacio High Street Central, Greenbelt 3, Power Plant Mall in Rockwell and Shangri-La Plaza East Wing.