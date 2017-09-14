PERFECT PAIRINGS

TWG Tea

A rich and enduring assortment of patisseries, the Lotus Jade Tea Mooncake Collection by TWG is set to inspire and intrigue all epicureans this mid-autumn festival. The elegant tea set features a selection of tender green tea with lotus blossoms, which yield a thick, heady and decadent aroma. These are paired with TWG Tea’s curated selection of tea-infused mooncakes.

The Lotus Jade Tea Mooncake Collection is available at all TWG Tea Salons & Boutiques from September 10 to October 7, 2017.