Thursday, September 14, 2017
    PERFECT PAIRINGS

    TWG Tea

    A rich and enduring assortment of patisseries, the Lotus Jade Tea Mooncake Collection by TWG is set to inspire and intrigue all epicureans this mid-autumn festival. The elegant tea set features a selection of tender green tea with lotus blossoms, which yield a thick, heady and decadent aroma. These are paired with TWG Tea’s curated selection of tea-infused mooncakes.

    The Lotus Jade Tea Mooncake Collection is available at all TWG Tea Salons & Boutiques from September 10 to October 7, 2017.

