The new Candy Collection – partnering Leonie Hanne of Ohh Couture – brightens up ESCADA Eyewear in this summer season. Issued in three different designs and available in various colors, the accessory is perfect to bring on exotic escapades. A combination of the wearable and modern, Hanne’s coterie reflects a unique visual experience that has set this popular blogger apart from other fashion influencers.

Available in selected ESCADA boutiques and optical centers.