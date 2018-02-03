Perfect songs, happy moments with Dionne Warwick

On February 13 and 14, charismatic chanteuse Dionne Warwick will headline a two-night concert at the Grand Ballroom of Solaire Resort and Casino.

Revered as a singing legend and popular music icon, who to many of her admirers is gifted with a melodic and soulful voice, Warwick’s songs continue to touch the hearts of people who believe in romance, love, friendship, and forever.

“I’ve been to Manila several times…Manila audiences are wonderful, they have always seemed to enjoy my show,” says the singing legend.

For her new Valentine concert, the audience will get to enjoy her famous songs such as “Don’t Make Me Over,” “Walk On By,” “Do You Know The Way to San Jose?,” “Alfie,” and “I’ll Never Love This Way Again” and other signature songs.

She shares, “All of my songs are close to my heart as they are like my children. The success of these songs; I attribute both to the wonderful composers and lyricists.”

Warwick ranks among the 40 biggest hit makers of the entire rock era, based on the Billboard Hot 100 Pop Singles Charts, with 56 of the legendary American singer’s singles making the Billboard Hot 100 between 1962 and 1998 and 80 singles making all Billboard charts combined.

The musical icon received her first Grammy in 1968 for “Do You Know the Way to San Jose?” and her second in 1970 for “I’ll Never Fall In Love Again.”

Under Arista Records, Warwick won the Grammy for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for “I’ll Never Love This Way Again” and Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for “Déjà Vu” in 1980. She became the first female artist in the history of the Grammys to win in two categories on the same year.

In 1985, Warwick contributed her voice to the multi-Grammy winning song “We Are The World” which also spent four consecutive weeks at number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. On the same year, she recorded the American Foundation for AIDS Research benefit song “That’s What Friends Are For” with Stevie Wonder, Elton John, and Gladys Knight.

In a career that spans five decades, Dionne Warwick’s melodic and soulful voice remains unmatched.

“I am truly looking forward to coming again to Manila and I do hope all of you will be at the concert to enjoy,” Warwick promised.

For tickets, please visit solaireresort.com or call Ticketworld at 8919999.