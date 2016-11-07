Perfect sports cars for big shots

If you read this section last week, you learned about the Philippine launch of Porsche’s new 718 Cayman and 718 Boxster, held recently at Whitespace Manila in Makati City. Yep, the “718” moniker is back for the German carmaker. And if you know your automotive history, you’re familiar with the background: The 718 is the advanced and improved version of the 550 Spyder. Most notably, it was a mid-engine sports car that won a number of races in the ’50s and the ’60s, including Le Mans and the Targa Florio. Now, because the 718 Cayman and the 718 Boxster are exceptional automobiles only the truly affluent can afford, it was only natural that the launch affair was attended by VIPs. Among them was SM Prime big boss Hans Sy, flanked in the photo by PGA Cars director Roberto Coyiuto III (right) and brother Benedict Coyiuto. Porsche’s new coupe and roadster are powered by a couple of four-cylinder turbo boxer engines—a 300hp/380Nm 2.0-liter and a 350hp/420Nm 2.5-liter. Will Sy get one? All we know is that he can very well afford it if he so desires.