A perfected contract cannot be breached

Dear PAO,

I am from Quezon City, and I own a parcel of land in the province of Batangas. Recently, I dealt with a buyer who had the intention of purchasing the property for P3,000,000 or P3 million. Since I was keen on selling the lot, I agreed to the buyer’s offer and put down our agreement in a written Contract of Sale. Upon the mutual execution and signing of the contract, the buyer paid me 10 percent in cash as earnest money or equivalent to P300,000 leaving a balance of P2,700,000. Shortly thereafter, a neighbor of mine in Batangas told me that my price was too low since some pieces of property were selling for more than double my price. And so I told the buyer that I changed my mind and increased the price to P6,000,000 and tried to collect P5,700,000 instead. Since he has not yet paid fully, I thought that this should be okay. The buyer, however, threatened to sue me in court for breach of contract. Is the buyer correct?

John Carleaux

Dear John Carleaux,

Yes, the buyer is correct in that you cannot unilaterally change the price since you already have a perfected contract and the buyer has already paid earnest money, which forms part of the purchase price. Based on your narration of facts, your Contract of Sale was already perfected when you mutually signed and executed the same voluntarily. In that contract, it is clear that both you and the buyer expressly consented to: (i) the object of the sale which is the parcel of land in Batangas, and (ii) the price or consideration in the amount of Three Million Pesos (P3,000,000).

Moreover, the New Civil Code provides that whenever earnest money is paid, it shall be considered as part of the full purchase price which signifies the perfection of a contract, thus:

“Article 1482. Whenever earnest money is given in a contract of sale it shall be considered as part of the price and as proof of the perfection of the contract.” [Emphasis supplied.]

Significantly, in the case of Rizalino Oesmer, et al., vs. Paraiso Development Corporation (G.R. No. 157493, 5 February 2007), penned by former Associate Justice Minita Chico-Nazario, the Supreme Court defined earnest money as follows:

“‘Earnest money’ and ‘option money’ are not the same but distinguished thus: (a) earnest money is part of the purchase price, while option money is the money given as a distinct consideration for an option contract; (b) earnest money is given only where there is already a sale, while option money applies to a sale not yet perfected; and, (c) when earnest money is given, the buyer is bound to pay the balance, while when the would-be buyer gives option money, he is not required to buy, but may even forfeit it depending on the terms of the option.” [Emphasis supplied.]

Tested against the foregoing definitions, the circumstances of having voluntarily signed a contract as well as having received an earnest money from the buyer only shows that a contract has indubitably been perfected between you and the buyer. Thus, your sudden price increase after the perfection thereof constitutes a willful breach of your agreement. Hence, the buyer indeed has a right of action to file a civil case against you in court.

We find it necessary to mention that this opinion is solely based on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. Thus, the opinion may vary when the facts are changed or further elaborated. We hope that we were able to enlighten you on the matter.

Editor’s note: Dear PAO is a daily column of the Public Attorney’s Office. Questions for Chief Acosta may be sent to dearpao@manilatimes.net