Performance roundup and the structure of a winning game

Again, in the first three days of Week 10 of the virtual stock trading challenge, it was Pixiu, our only female contestant, who continued to trade actively. Obviously, she has no choice but to get rid of losing stock positions and monetize her overall investments as much as possible, with the market’s continuing weakness.

Pixiu’s frequent turnover has not been helpful, as well, as you may have seen in her trading results from Week 7 all the way to Week 9.

The prospects of staying idle, on the other hand, gave her no choice as this appeared to be more disastrous.

Venturing an educated guess, I’d say she is now in this predicament partly because most of her choices of stocks were largely the product of chart-reading and price-action analysis.

Pixiu stayed out of the market last Monday. This was obviously to give herself some space to observe and contemplate on what to do next – which was to get rid of losers, take advantage of any chance to pocket profits, and to pick up new possible winners.

She was prompted to submit three “sell” orders for the following day, May 8, as follows: 4,000 shares of Shakey’s Pizza Asia Ventures, Inc. (PIZZA) at P14.84; 8,000 shares of Travellers International Hotel Group, Inc. (RWM) at P5.05; and 60,000 shares of Mabuhay Holdings Corporation (MHC).

MHC was Pixiu’s latest acquisition, considered “Done” on May 3 at P0.60 per share. She attempted to sell MHC at a profit at P0.69 par share the following day, May 4. Unfortunately, it was “Not Done,” along with her sell orders for PIZZA and RWM. She tried to sell MHC and the other two again on May 8 at reduced prices of P14.84 and 0.64 apiece, respectively. None, however, got done.

Undeterred, she submitted them for sale again on May 9, in addition to three other stocks, of which one was a “buy” of 15,000 shares of Starmalls, Inc. (STR) at P10.50 and the other two stocks were “sell” orders for 30,000 shares of Ferronoux Holdings, Inc. at P3.52 and 50,000 shares of Global Ferronickle Holdings, Inc. at P2.26 apiece.

This time, she was lucky. All except one trading order were “Done.” This was RWM, which she wanted sold at P4.90 per share – and missed it by a hair, so to speak. RWM’s highest traded price for the day was P4.86.

Lucky for her, too, she was able to buy STR at P10.30 per share, instead of her “Ask” price of P10.50. STR opened at P10.30 apiece.

Likewise, Pixiu was lucky with her sale of PIZZA. Her “Ask” price was only for P14.30 per share. However, PIZZA opened at P14.50 apiece.

For Thursday, May 10, Pixiu had three more trading orders. One of which was the “sell” order for 60,000 shares of MHC at P0.65. She expects the price of MHC will be bouncing back.

The two other trading orders were to buy 2,500 shares of Asiabest Group International, Inc. (ABG) at P20.00 and 10,000 shares of Melco resorts and Entertainment (MRP) at P6.30 per share.

MRP reported 258 percent earnings for the first quarter of 2018. Based on her charts, MRP “just bounced off medium-term support level on May 9. ABG’s chart, according to Pixiu, “is at the MA (moving average) 50 support line and may bounce toward its upper trendline.”

Elements of a winning game

The other active players, on the other hand, have remained silent up to the deadline of this article. However, their performance and standings summary as of Wednesday, May 9, further helped reveal the additional elements that form the structure of a winning game. (See Table below).

First was good stock selection. Second was to maintain the least number of open positions as the market continues to slip.

Notice that those with the most number of open positions when the market started to decline are now found at the bottom line of players. Small-Time Trader and Play Hard have seven and six open positions each, with returns on investment (ROI) of 94.28 percent and 92.14, respectively.

Third was to increase cash open positions as the market declined. The cash balance of both stood unchanged between 13 and 17 percent of capital. They should be monetizing more as the market has fallen deep.

This is why HRB2015 has taken over the top spot at 99.31 percent ROI, even if his only one position was bought on the first day of the virtual stock trading challenge on March 1, with the market having fallen no less than 2 percent since then.

Also, Dondee Prime, whose single open position, bought on April 18, now stands number two at 99.25 percent ROI.

Fourth, spreading risks may be a good way of managing investments, but controlling losses is more important as they will eventually determine one’s success in the market.

Den Somera is a licensed stockbroker. The article has been prepared for general circulation for the reading public and must not be construed as an offer, or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities or financial instruments whether referred to herein or otherwise. Moreover, the public should be aware that the writer or any investing parties mentioned in the column may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of their reported or mentioned investment activity. E-mail address of the writer is den.somera@manilatimes.net