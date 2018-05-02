Perhaps it works this time around?

IT was indeed quite a moving scene, whatever misgivings one might have as to the viability of such acts, the sight of the leaders of North Korea and South Korea joining hands and stepping back and forth between their common border – supposedly the most heavily militarized one in the world – wide smiles on their faces. The scion of the North’s seemingly eternal dynasty, hand in hand with the son of refugees from the North, marching across the border that has separated the two sides for more than six decades. Some are reminded of the immortal Argentinian dance of tango – perhaps, perhaps, perhaps.

And indeed the latest round of honeymoon moves between the two Koreas is full of perhapses. What prompted the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to make an abrupt U-turn from incessant nuclear experiments and missile tests and instead extend an ethereal “peaceful” gesture? Perhaps he is just buying more precious time to produce a workable nuclear bomb. Perhaps the United States-led and United Nations Security Council-imposed comprehensive sanctions against North Korea have finally started to bite and were crippling the country’s economy, such that it would be unsustainable if it does not somehow break out of the ubiquitous sanctions in a large-scale manner, hence the need to “reintegrate” into the mainstream of the international community. Or perhaps he was just, as many left-leaning observers would say, building up his nuclear arsenal mainly for self-preservation and a seat at the negotiating table determining the fate of the Korean Peninsula.

And why did South Korea respond so enthusiastically to Kim’s gestures, in stark contrast with the country’s previous administration? Perhaps it was the decidedly left-leaning nationalistic philosophy of the South’s ruling administration which prizes reunification of the two Koreas above everything else, even the demonstrably brutal nature of the North Korean regime. Or perhaps the North Korean nuclear threat in a sense “worked,” and the South was willing to do almost anything to ward off the assured calamity of a nuclear attack from the North?

The joint declaration after the latest inter-Korea summit, just like its two predecessors, was in my humble opinion heavily one-sided. There are firm commitments with specific goals to be accomplished in datelines in terms of economic cooperation, which in essence means the South has to once again fork out funds and knowhow to help prop up the sagging North Korean economy, just as it did after the last two rounds of such summits. The language became abruptly vague, however, when it came to the subject of denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. North Korea did not commit to dismantle its nuclear capability before a deadline, the issue which is at the forefront of regional concerns.

If modern, even recent, history is any guide, the sustainability of such an agreement is very much in doubt. It would only take a future change of government in South Korea, say from a left-leaning to a right-wing one, for it to fail. Such a new South Korean administration is likely to reexamine the inter-Korea deal and conclude that while the South has to unilaterally “invest” in and pay off the North, the latter still does not take firm and irrevocable steps to shut down its nuclear capability. If the South were then to cancel some of these economic sweeteners, the North is more likely to revert to its aggressive and militaristic true self, loudly and proudly proclaiming new rounds of nuclear experiments and missile tests. And we will all go back to square one, with regional neighbors starting to shiver once again.

I am neither a naysayer nor a doomsayer, but I am a pragmatist. And I am a student of history and international affairs. If we just transpose ourselves to the other side of the vast Asian continent, we would encounter the much acclaimed Iran nuclear deal signed in 2015 by erstwhile archrivals Iran and the US, together with other concerned parties. President Donald Trump has intermittently considered pulling out of the Iran deal as he thought it was not “biting” enough in terms of irreversibly terminating Iran’s nuclear weapons program, while prematurely easing up the many international sanctions that were crippling Iran’s economic development much as the North Korean sanctions did. But the other major parties in the Iran deal appear very much eager to put Iranian nuclear matters behind them and move forward with a supposedly more open Iran. Trump was perhaps somewhat vindicated in recent days as the Israelis has unveiled troves of secret Iranian materials testifying to Iran’s continuing to harbor nuclear weapons ambitions.

Nuclear weapons capability is a very addictive behavior exhibited not only by the superpowers of the world but rogue regimes too. These are by definition weapons of mass destruction with dire consequences. Perhaps this time around, the deal will work out fine. But when it comes to things nuclear, there cannot be too many perhapses.