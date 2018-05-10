Perks and prejudice

WE see public officials come and go as they all seem to fail in the area of handling fame and power. We taxpayers usually end up with the same feeling of frustration as we see them rise and fall, without them (or us) learning the risks of power intoxication that usually ends up with power abuses.

Wikipedia says: “Abuse of power, in the form of ‘malfeasance in office’ or ‘official misconduct,’ is the commission of an unlawful act, done in an official capacity, which affects the performance of official duties. Abuse of power can also mean a person using the power they have for their own personal gain.”

Recent developments have exposed us to unsightly sequence of resignations and firings due to anomalous discoveries of foul transactions. And they say that more heads will roll.

What is the cause of this recurring malaise in public service? Let us mount our “nosy” macro lenses for close-ups.

Appointment to public office usually distorts one’s image in front of the mirror that is always ready to give a generous reflection of one as being the fairest of them all. This moment gives birth to pride and excessive confidence.

Then comes the enjoyment of the perks and privileges of the position that results in sudden psychological responses that projects invincibility or omnipotence bordering on the divinity.

Surrounded by security personnel, cruising the roads with wailing sirens, daily engagements with favor seekers and genuflecting staff, they find themselves elevated to a new height. Courtesy freebies, applause and praises are the usual ingredients of the daily routine.

Buoyed by previous successes, the problem starts when they discard innovation and just rely on old proven techniques. As most psychologists suggest, most misdeeds are triggered by the fact that they are surrounded by people who tell them what they want to hear.

Equally damaging is when they start to believe this peripheral adoration and begin enjoying the neverending hallelujahs. Myopic decisions are made as they become slaves to their own fantasies.

Excessive narcissism eventually takes over as they will be tempted to believe their own press releases and lies. Getting heady with the privileges of their jobs and finding themselves notches above a normal human being, with an entourage of staff to support their needs, they will eventually succumb to carelessness and make huge mistakes. What makes it worrisome, is that the public usually has a short memory and is amazingly forgiving.

* * *

Putin is smart enough to know that his major weakness is the economy. his muscle flexing abroad is draining his coffers. It’s the tummy not gunpowder that is pulling his popularity down. Fear is just a couple of steps, respect is a miler.

* * *

Songs of the eek:

Joel Villanueva – “Son of a Preacher Man”

Critics of Boracay closure – “Love Letters in the Sand”

Sereno – “Going Out of My Head”

Associate Justices to Sereno – “If You Leave Me Now”

General Bato – “I Am a Rock”

Sereno and Morales to LP – “Love Will Keep Us Together”

Wanda Teo to Tulfo brothers – “Return to Me”

Kim Jong-un to Trump – “We Can Work it Out”

‘Strongman’ interpreted:

1. for the antis – authoritarian or dictator

2. for the pros – A no-nonsense reformer with political will

3. for gym enthusiasts – A gym instructor who can lift weights easily.

Single mothers may have made mistakes in their lifetime (who doesn’t?) but they symbolize the true spirit of Mother’s Day. Giving birth to those angels and nurturing them with most resolute affection until they grow up is something we should relish. Let us not to forget our departed and still very much around mothers. We should spend a little more time showering them with tight hugs of gratitude and respect. And above all, don’t miss loving Mama Mary for giving birth to the Savior of Mankind. An advance Mother’s Day greetings to all.

* * *

A description of eating out in digital Philippines:

– check LooLoo or Zomato where to dine

– forget everything but not your smartphone

– check in your location

– tweet everybody where you are

– sit down and check FB or Instagram without talking to each other

– take photos of the food as they are placed on the table

– take selfies or ask waiter to take a group shot

– upload photos to FB, Twitter or Instagram

– tag everyone else including friends of friends

– check the early “likes”

– check early “comments”

– pick any photo worth using as your profile picture

– be surprised to see your phone’s battery drained

– pick up the tab without tipping the waiter who took your photos

– try to recall if there was any conversation at all

– after a month, fall from your chair after seeing shocking bill from your carrier.

* * *

It’s barangay and SK campaign period. There is noise pollution in every corner. Blaring loudspeakers roaming the streets and huge tarps and posters posted with photoshopped photos of the candidates adorn every alley. Sadly, these are the basis for winning the polls:

– The jingle should be likeable or danceable.

– The candidate must be a relative or good looking enough.

– They must be endorsed by current higher officials.

– They must be generous with gifts and freebies.

– They must supply pack lunches with pocket money during election day.

Yes, campaign period is an entertainment bonanza. But it does not end here, folks. More entertainment to come when they serve their full terms. Endless fun for everyone!

Good work, good deeds and good faith to all.