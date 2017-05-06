Perlas outlasts Power Smashers in 5, seizes 2nd

Perlas, dragged into another grueling five-setter, came out a victor this time, rebounding from two extended sets down and hacking out a tough 29-31, 24-26, 25-19, 25-23, 21-19 decision over the Power Smashers to wrest solo second in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan yesterday.

Perlas proved steadier in a back-and-forth decider with the Lady Spikers coming through with back-to-back blocks to shatter a 19-all count and then clinching the hard-earned victory that shoved them to solo second with a 2-1 card.

The Power Smashers dropped into a tie with the Air Force Lady Jet Spikers at 1-2.

BaliPure remains alone on top with a 3-0 mark.

It was a rousing win for Perlas, which dropped a five-setter to Air Force last Tuesday after shocking the fancied Creamline side in the inaugurals of the 14th season of the league organized by Sports Vision last Sunday.

Kathy Bersola hammered in 13 attack points and five blocks to clinch the best player of the game honors while Amanda Villanueva also came up with 18 markers and 14 digs for Perlas.

Earlier, Army sustained its hot start and ripped Café Lupe, 25-20, 25-18, 25-19, to tie Sta. Elena on top with two wins in the men’s side of the league backed by Mikasa and Asics.

Skipper Benjaylo Labide, Michael Reyes and Jayvee Sumagaysay fired eight hits apiece as the Troopers beat the Sunrisers, 21-26, in power attacks and produced more blocks, 9-5, in their 62-minute romp.

Café Lupe, which drew nine markers from Joshua Barrica and eight makers from Kevin Liberato, came through with four aces, two more than Army, but failed to neutralize the Troopers’ power game and slipped to 0-2.