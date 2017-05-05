Perlas, P Smashers duel for solo 2nd

Perlas and the Power Smashers break a three-way tie for second as they collide today even as Pocari Sweat seeks to snap a two-game skid against Air Force in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

Perlas stunned fancied Creamline in four but fell to Air Force in five, while the Power Smashers ripped Pocari Sweat but succumbed to the hot-starting BaliPure for joint second with the Cool Smashers, who rebounded from a stinging four-set setback to Perlas with a straight-set romp over Air Force last Thursday.

That should make the 4 p.m. duel between Perlas and Power Smashers doubly interesting with the former to pin its hopes again on the power-hitting Dzi Gervacio, Kathy Bersola, Amy Ahomiro and former league MVP Suzanne Roces and Amanda Villanueva and ace setter Jem Ferrer.

The Power Smashers, on the other hand, hope to bounce back from their four-set defeat to the Water Defenders in a game they controlled in the early going only to drop the last three sets in close fashions.

Power Smashers coach Nes Pamilar is expected to come up with key adjustments although he will still rely on his the likes of Jovelyn Prado, Regine Arocha, Dimdim Pacres, Katherine Villegas and Andrea Marzan for firepower and net and floor defense.

The 6:30 p.m. clash between Pocari Sweat and Air Force is also tipped to go down-to-the-wire with the Lady Warriors hard-pressed to finally score the elusive win in the tournament they ruled on their maiden season last year.

But reeling from a straight-set defeat to the rampaging BaliPure side, which swept its first three games, Pocari coach Rommel Abella will have a lot of motivating to do spark a solid roster led by Myla Pablo, Elaine Kasilag, Jeanette Panaga, Gyzelle Sy, Desiree Dadang, Jessey de Leon and Maricar Nepomuceno.

Air Force, bannered by veteran campaigners Joy Cases, Iari Yongco and Wedny Semana with Jocemer Tapic, Mae Antipuesto and May Ann Pantino, is also out to arrest a loss-win-loss start and get back into the thick of things in the season-opening conference of the 14th season of the league organized by Sports Vision.

Meanwhile, Army shoots for its second straight win and a share of the lead with Sta. Elena as it tangles with Café Lupe at 1 p.m. in the lone men’s game of the tournament backed by Mikasa and Asics.

All matches can be viewed live via livestream on www.sports.abs-cbn.com/livestream/.