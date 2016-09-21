Perlas Pilipinas routs Laos for second straight win

Perlas Pilipinas posted their second straight victory in the 2016 Southeast Asian Basketball Association (SEABA) Championship for Women after beating Laos, 179-32, in Malaysia late Wednesday.

The frontcourt duo of forward Camille Sambile and Danielle Amimam led the Filipinas with 26 and 28 points, respectively.

Amimam also tallied 17 rebounds while Sambile had five rebounds and three assists with one shot from beyond the arc.

Perlas Pilipinas was hot off the gates notching an impressive 50 points in the opening quarter.

The Philippines was leading, 50-15, going into the second quarter.

The Filipinas employed crafty defense over the Laotians to secure their second victory in the tournament.

Allana Lim, Cindy Resultay and Analyn Almazan scored 18 points each while Janine Pontejos had 19 points, six boards and five dishes.

Afril Bernardino contributed 16 points on a perfect eight out of eight shooting performance on the field while Raiza Dy notched 12 markers.

The Philippines defeated the Singapore, 69-43, in its initial game in the tournament.

Perlas Pilipinas is scheduled to play against Vietnam for its third game at the Bukit Serindit Indoor Stadium in Malaysia at 6 p.m. today. JAELLE NEVIN REYES