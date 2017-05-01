Perlas Spikers stop Valdez, Cool Smashers

The Perlas Spikers bucked the fancied power-hitting Alyssa Valdez and Creamline with endgame spunk to pull off a 23-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-21 victory and force an early three-way tie for the lead in the Premier Volleyball League at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan late Sunday.

The Spikers yielded 15 attack points but made up for this with solid serving while coming through with strong finishing kick from the second set on to pound out the come-from-behind one-hour, 38-minute victory.

Amy Ahomiro fired 17 hits while Dzi Gervacio added 13 markers and Kathy Bersola chipped in nine points as they neutralized Valdez’s 25-hit output in the opener of the Reinforced Conference of the country’s premier league organized by Sports Vision.

Meanwhile, BaliPure and the Power Smashers dispute the early lead at resumption of action at 4 p.m. today while Perlas also shoots for its second straight win against Air Force at 6:30 p.m.

Sta. Elena and Café Lupe tangle in the lone men’s match of the tournament backed by Asics and Mikasa at 1 p.m.

The Nes Pamilar-mentored Power Smashers are brimming with confidence after stunning the defending champion Pocari Sweat Lady Warriors, 25-9, 25-22, 25-21.

“There are no superstars for me. All of them must do their best. This is their time to show what they can do. I just don’t want them to show off but to help each other,” said Pamilar, who is again expected to bank on Regine Arocha, Jovelyn Prado and UST Dimdim Pacres, who combined for 33 points to power the team to victory.

But the Water Defenders were also impressive the first time out with Jerilli Malabanan stepping up to backstop three-time NCAA MVP Grethcel Soltones, Risa Sato, Aiko Urdas, Jasmine Nabor, Iris Oliveros and Jorelle Singh.