Permanent solution to Baguio’s garbage disposal problem sought 

BAGUIO CITY: Mayor Mauricio Domogan said that the city government is searching for a permanent solution to the Summer Capital’s garbage disposal problem as he appealed for understanding from critics of the temporary transfer station in a portion of the 92-hectare Baguio Dairy Farm. “We are not running away from the problem but facing it squarely,” Domogan said as he adeed that a Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) official is arriving to see if the station poses a serious threat to the animals under the care of its personnel above the station.The Cordillera office of the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB-CAR) is requiring the city to secure a permit from the Department of Agriculture (DA) central office for the use of the property as a temporary transfer station of the city’s waste being hauled out to the Urdaneta sanitary landfill prior to the issuance of the certificate of non-coverage of the area. Domogan said use of the DA property is a stop-gap measure as the La Trinidad-based court ordered the hauler to stop using its transfer station in Lamtang, Puguis because of environmental and health issues raised against it. Earlier, the DA-CAR regional director and the official in charge of the Baguio Dairy Farm endorsed the use of the area near Marcos highway as temporary staging area for one year while the city searches for a permanent solution to its garbage disposal woes.