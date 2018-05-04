Pernia: ADB a responsive devt partner

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has been a responsive development partner of the Philippines but there are still some areas that require greater focus, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia said as the Manila-based lender held its annual board of governors meeting in Manila.

“Overall, the ADB has been responsive to the development needs of its DMCs (development of its member countries). The Philippines has been a beneficiary and, in fact, especially fortunate to be the host country,” Pernia said in a speech during an institutional event assessing the ADB’s performance.

He said the lender had, among others, contributed to sub-regional economic cooperation, policy reforms to strengthen the country’s macroeconomic fundamentals, the conditional cash transfer (CCT) program, poverty reduction and the production of the Ambisyon Natin 2040 plan.

“I must add that the bank has been a great family doctor, being among the first international responders to the disaster brought about by supertyphoon Yolanda or Haiyan, besides its customary role in providing technical assistance and advice to the government,” Pernia added.

However, he noted that the bank had done relatively little with regard to population management, progressively narrowing the country’s huge infrastructure gap, inter-regional disparities, quality of higher education and health care, and promoting science and technology and innovation to prepare for disruptive technologies.

“Nevertheless, for its current partnership with the Philippines — probably to make up for past failings — the bank’s thrusts are to foster inclusive growth, and reduce income inequality and regional disparity,” Pernia said.

The focus involves sustainable and climate-resilient infrastructure, good governance and finance, social protection and education, regional economic integration; and infrastructure improvement via the “Build Build Build” program.

The objectives and proposed initiatives under the ADB-PH Country Operations Business Plan for 2017-2022, Pernia said, are generally aligned with the thrusts and strategies of the 2017-2022 Philippine Development Plan.

More importantly, the ADB has responded to the country’s infrastructure drive, he added.

“Currently, we have 12 major infrastructure projects in the pipeline worth $4.442 billion under the transportation, water utilities, and urban infrastructure sub-sectors — about 65 percent of the total ADB lending portfolio to the Philippines,” Pernia noted.

Meanwhile, ADB President Takehiko Nakao said Philippine government plans were also aligned with the lender’s programs, identifying the areas as including “rural development, education, and some gender issues to empower women”.

Nakao noted that the ADB had already supported the previous administration’s extension of the school year or the K-12 program, and the CCT program.

He also said that the lender wanted to increase spending on Mindanao, noting that “to sustain peace … we need to develop it in a broader sense”,

Nakao said the ADB recognized the need to support the current government’s infrastructure program, particularly projects that will east traffic congestion in Metro Manila.