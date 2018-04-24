Pernia hopeful of 7% Q1 growth

Economic growth likely accelerated in the first quarter on the back of increased government spending, a Cabinet official said on Monday.

“That’s going to be additional stimulus to economic growth,” Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia told reporters.

Latest official data showed government spending up by 37 percent to P240.2 billion in February, resulting in a 26-percent rise in year-to-date expenditures.

“We expect … at least hope that the first-quarter GDP (gross domestic product) growth would at least touch 7 percent or skirt around 7 percent,” Pernia said.

The National Economic and Development Authority chief also said that GDP growth should hit at least 7 percent every quarter for the government to achieve its 2018 target of 7.0-8.0 percent.

Official first-quarter growth data is scheduled to be released next month. A 7-percent result would be an improvement from the 6.4 percent recorded a year earlier and the downwardly revised 6.5 percent posted in the last quarter of 2017.

GDP growth slowed to 6.7 percent last year.

Moody’s Analytics has said that the Philippine economy is currently in a “sweet spot”, with growth likely having accelerated to 6.8 percent in the first three months of the year

Investment bank First Metro Investment Corp. and the University of Asia and the Pacific have forecast first quarter growth of higher than 7 percent, which they said would reflect a manufacturing expanson and capital goods imports.