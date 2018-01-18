Perpetual beats EAC for solo third

University of Perpetual Help System Dalta survived a gritty Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) via a thrilling 22-25, 25-19, 25-14, 23-25, 15-13 decision for the solo third in the National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 93 women’s volleyball tournament on Thursday at The Arena in San Juan City.

Veteran Cindy Imbo fired 17 points including crucial kills in the fifth set to lead the Lady Altas to their third win in four games.

She also registered 23 digs.

Middle blocker Maria Lourdes Clemente provided the needed support with 15 markers highlighted by six blocks while team captain Maria Aurora Bianca Tripoli contributed 15 points in the two-hour match.

Substitutes Hershey Llorente and Allyssa Sangalang, who replaced starters Jowie Albert Verzosa and Shyra Umandal, also delivered 21 combined points. Necelle Mae Gual displayed 41 excellent sets.

The Lady Altas are in No. 3 position behind defending champion Arellano University (4-0) and San Beda College (3-0).

“We tend to relax especially against teams without a win. It’s a good lesson for them to not take for granted all teams whether they’re on top or at the bottom of the standings,” said Perpetual Help coach Macky Cariño.

The Lady Generals are still winless in four outings.

Aira Binondo was the lone Emilio Aguinaldo player who scored in double figures with 13 points.

In the men’s division, Perpetual Help swept Emilio Aguinaldo, 25-14, 25-19, 25-11, to earn a share of the lead.

Brothers Rey Taneo and Sean Taneo combined for 23 points while Ronniel Rosales contributed 10 hits as the Altas cruised to their fourth straight win and joined Arellano (4-0) on top of the standings.

“I kept telling them to train and prepare harder and not lose focus because we’ve only played four games,” stressed Perpetual Help coach Sammy Acaylar.

The Generals fell to 2-2.

In juniors, Emilio Aguinaldo stunned reigning titlist Perpetual Help, 25-18, 25-23, 27-25, to earn its third straight win.

EMIL C. NOGUERA