Perpetual eliminates AMA

University Perpetual Help System DALTA stayed on the hunt for a playoff spot as it eliminated AMA Online Education, 89-81, in the Philippine Basketball Association Developmental League (PBA D-League) Aspirants’ Cup 2018 on Monday at the JCSGO Gym in Quezon City.

The Altas erected a massive lead in the third quarter then foiled the Titans’ late fightback as they kept their playoff hopes alive with an improved 3-5 win-loss record.

“They (players) relaxed and started to think of getting points. We just have to be unselfish in those situations and try to get the win instead,” said Perpetual Help head coach Frankie Lim.

Still, the veteran hoops tactician said he is optimistic of their chances of making it to the post-season.

“We’ll try to come up with a game plan for our next few games and hope we make it.”

Nigerian center Prince Eze came through with a monstrous double-double of 22 points and 20 boards while Rey Peralta posted 12 of his 17 markers in the third period for the No. 9 Altas, who also snapped a three-game losing skid.

Perpetual playmaker Edgar Charcos and wingman John Rey Villanueva fired 13 points apiece while Mark Precillas came off the bench to add 10 markers.

Rob Manalang paced AMA with 23 points and James Martinez tallied 18 markers, including 13 in the fourth frame wherein they staged a late rally only to see AMA bow out of contention with a 1-7 slate.

Kyles Lao scored 15 points while Rocky Antonares had a double-double of 10 markers and 19 boards for the Titans, who joined also-rans Jose Rizal University and Batangas-Emilio Aguinaldo College at the cellar.

Fighting for dear life, AMA cruised to a 14-4 start as Manalang unloaded 10 points in a blazing 14-0 run.

Perpetual regrouped with the duo of Eze and Charcos leading the charge to seize a slim 41-36 advantage at the break.

Peralta then took the helm in a 28-8 surge as the Altas broke away and enjoyed their largest lead at 69-44 late in the third period.

Martinez sparked a 23-9 uprising for AMA to threaten within 79-84 at the 1:58 mark of the final frame.

Villanueva though hit a dagger triple from the left corner for an 87-79 buffer with 1:49 left, practically sealing the win for Perpetual. JEREMIAH M. SEVILLA

The scores:

PERPETUAL HELP (89)— Eze 22, Peralta 17, Charcos 13, Villanueva 13, Precillas 10, Coronel 8, Tiburcio 3, Salvador 2, Mangalino 1, Antonio 0, Aurin 0, Pido 0, Tamayo 0.

AMA ONLINE EDUCATION (81)— Manalang 23, Martinez 18, Lao 15, Antonares 10, C. Escalambre 9, Quijano 3, Taganas 2, J. Escalambre 1, Garcia 0, Velasquez 0.

Quarterscores: 22-18; 41-36; 70-51; 89-81