Perpetual Help, EAC eye NCAA volley finals slots

Defending champion Perpetual Help and Emilio Aguinaldo set to arrange a title showdown as the two take on Arellano U and Letran, respectively, in the Final Four of the NCAA Season 93 juniors volleyball tournament at The Arena in San Juan City.

The Junior Altas, who are seeking a four-peat feat, tackle the Junior Chiefs at 12 noon while the Brigadiers face off with the Squires at 10 a.m. needing just a victory to set up an interesting title showdown scheduled to start on Friday.

Perpetual Help and EAC actually finished tied on top with identical 6-1 (win-loss) records but the latter took the top seeding after beating the former, 25-18, 25-23, 27-25, in their only elimination round meeting on Jan. 18.

AU took the No. 3 seeding while Letran booked the fourth and last spot after edging CSB-La Salle Greenhills, 13-25, 25-23, 25-23, 20-25, 15-12, in their knockout duel Friday.

In the men’s side, CSB seeks to keep its title-retention bid alive as it faces off with No. 2 seed AU in the second and last stepladder semis showdown at 2 p.m.

The Blazers eliminated the San Bed Red Spikers, 25-16, 24-26, 25-19, 20-25, 20-18, to stay in the title hunt.

The winner of the CSB-AU match will face off with Perpetual Help, which clinched the first finals berth with a nine-round elims sweep, in a best-of-three series Friday.