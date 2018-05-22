Perpetual Help signs Caligdong as new football coach

Eyeing to win its first National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) football championship in more than two decades, University of Perpetual Help System DALTA recently signed Philippine Azkals legend Emelio “Chieffy” Caligdong as its new football head coach.

Former national team star striker Caligdong replaced Aaron Carlos Nebreja as Altas coach as the team aims to end a 22-year title drought.

“We feel that a legend like Chieffy Caligdong could help us revive our football program and possibly win us an NCAA championship if not this year, but in the near future,” said Perpetual Help team owner Dr. Antonio Tamayo.

Perpetual ruled the NCAA football twice—in 1989 and 1996–but has never done it again since then.

The 35-year old Caligdong, who had 69 appearances and 16 goals for the Azkals before retiring in 2013, will recruit booters from Barotac Nuevo, Iloilo—one of the country’s football hubs.

“He (Caligdong) will bring in several players from Barotac Nuevo and we’re excited of the team’s future already,” said Tamayo.

The Las Piñas-based school has been boosting its sports programs with its recruitments this year.

Perpetual previously signed former San Beda University bemedalled coach Frankie Lim to mentor its basketball team and former College of St. Benilde champion mentor Macky Cariño to guide its volleyball team.