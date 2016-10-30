Perpetual Help taps two coaches for NCAA

University of Perpetual Help System Dalta picked Aaron Nebreja and Sebastian Gonzales to handle the Altas booters in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 92 football tournament scheduled next month.

Nebreja, 26, a graduate of Perpetual High School class of 2008 tapped to be the field tactician of the Perpetual Help booters in the seniors division, boosting the team’s campaign in the upcoming season.

He obtained C license and will apply his knowledge in kicking, defense and play. He was also a member of the San Beda College Red Booters, who capped the NCAA titles in seasons 87, 88 and 89.

On the other hand, Gonzales, son of late photojournalist Rico Gonzales, will handle the junior booters together with Jomas Tamayo as his deputy.

Gonzales was a former Junior Altas booter under former coach Miguel Cajes. He played for College of St. Benilde in 2010 to 2015 and finished BS Industrial Design.

“We boost our campaign for the upcoming NCAA season, were hoping we can surpass our post last season and hopefully enter Final Four,” Perpetual Help said in a statement.

The Altas football team both in men’s and juniors will be guided by team consultant Francisco De Boer.