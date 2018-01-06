Perpetual plunges into action under new coach

Perpetual Help parades its newly signed women’s team coach Macky Cariño as it launches its campaign against Lyceum of the Philippines University today in the 93rd NCAA volleyball tournament at the Filoil Arena in San Juan City.

Cariño, formerly with the St. Benilde team he steered to the title two seasons ago, took over from now Perpetual Help athletic director Sammy Acaylar with hopes of bringing his championship ways to the Lady Altas, who last won a crown five years ago.

Acaylar gave the Las Piñas-based school 10 men’s titles and three women’s crowns gave up his coaching reins to Cariño to focus on the former new but more demanding job.

But first, Cariño said their target is to steer the team back to the Final Four after missing the cut last season.

“That’s our initial goal, to make the Final Four,” said Cariño, who will also handle the overall volleyball program of Perpetual Help.

Perpetual Help is expected to rely on the seasoned duo of Maria Lourdes Clemente and Cindy Imbo as they face an LPU team that has lost leader Cherry Ann Sindayen, who skipped this season reportedly due to academics.

Their duel is set at 11 a.m.

Defending champion Arellano U guns for the solo lead as it squares off with Emilio Aguinaldo in the other women’s matchup at 2 p.m.

The Lady Chiefs showed they are the team to beat as they overpowered the Mapua Cardinals, 25-10, 25-17, 25-13, in the opener Thursday.

Meanwhile, Perpetual Help launches its title-retention bid in the juniors’ division as it collides with LPU at 8 a.m.

GAMES TODAY (JAN. 7)

8 a.m.- LPU vs UPHSD (jrs)

9:30 a.m.- LPU vs UPHSD (m)

11 a.m.- LPU vs UPHSD (w)

12:30 p.m.- EAC vs AU (m)

2 p.m.- EAC vs AU (w)

3:30 p.m.- EAC vs AU (jrs)