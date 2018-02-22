Perpetual pummels Generals in PBA D-League

University of Perpetual Help relied on airtight defense to notch a bounce-back win at the expense of Batangas-Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC), 82-75, in the Philippine Basketball Association Developmental League (PBA D-League) Aspirants’ Cup 2018 on Thursday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The Altas limited the Generals to a measly 34 percent shooting clip while converting 43 percent of their field goals.

“We saw in the tapes that we’re very soft when it comes to our defense,” said Perpetual Help head coach Frankie Lim, whose wards rebounded from a 69-81 loss to Go For Gold-College of St. Benilde.

Prince Eze, who only played 15 minutes after a suffering a bruised hip in their last outing, made up for lost time as he flirted with a triple-double, tallying 24 points, 15 rebounds and eight blocks.

Kim Aurin and Edgar Charcos provided additional firepower by posting 22 and 16 points, respectively, on top of a combined 14 rebounds for the Altas, who improved to a 2-2 win-loss record.

Earvin Mendoza led Batangas-EAC with 17 points while Chris Dela Peña and Cedric Ablaza added 11 and 10 markers, respectively.

The Generals dropped to the cellar anew with their fifth defeat against a lone win.

Eze poured in 12 points while the rest of Perpetual clamped hard on their opponents for a 38-25 lead late in the first half.

Mendoza and Jerome Garcia combined forces to spark a 7-0 Batangas run at the onset of the third period narrowing the gap to 34-38.

Aurin though found his shooting rhythm, to restore the lead 55-43 for the Altas.

Eze gave the Las Piñas-based squad its biggest lead, 70-54, with six minutes left before the Altas foiled the Generals’ late fightback to seal the victory.

The scores:

PERPETUAL HELP (82)— Eze 24, Aurin 22, Charcos 16, Peralta 8, Villanueva 6, Coronel 4, Tamayo 2, Mangalino 0, Pido 0, Tiburcio 0.

BATANGAS-EAC (75)— E. Mendoza 17, Dela Peña 11, Ablaza 10, De Joya 9, Diego 9, Laude 6, Bautista 4, Garcia 3, J. Mendoza 2, Neri 2, Tampoc 2, Maguliano 0.

Quarterscores: 18-13; 38-27; 60-49; 82-75