    Perpetual pummels Letran in NCAA volleyball

    Perpetual Help turned back Letran, 19-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-10, to ensure itself of at least a playoff for the Final Four berth in the NCAA women’s tournament at the Filoil Arena in San Juan City on Friday.

    Ma. Aurora Bianca Tripoli (1) of the Perpetual Help Lady Altas scores past Rhosselle Urriza (13) of the Letran Lady Knights during the National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 93 women’s volleyball tournament at Fil Oil Flying V Centre in San Juan City on Friday. PHOTO COURTESY OF DENNIS ABRINA

    Cindy Imbo and Bianca Tripoli paced their team with 18 and 17 points, respectively, while Ma. Lourdes Clemente and Jowie Albert Verzosa added 11 apiece to help the Lady Altas nail their sixth triumph against two setbacks.

    A win over College of Saint Benilde, which owns a 5-3 mark, will send Perpetual Help straight to the next round.

    Letran finished the season at seventh place with a 3-6 card.


    In the second game, San Beda edged a pesky Emilio Aguinaldo, 18-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-14, to seal a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final Four.

