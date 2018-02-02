Perpetual pummels Letran in NCAA volleyball

Perpetual Help turned back Letran, 19-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-10, to ensure itself of at least a playoff for the Final Four berth in the NCAA women’s tournament at the Filoil Arena in San Juan City on Friday.

Cindy Imbo and Bianca Tripoli paced their team with 18 and 17 points, respectively, while Ma. Lourdes Clemente and Jowie Albert Verzosa added 11 apiece to help the Lady Altas nail their sixth triumph against two setbacks.

A win over College of Saint Benilde, which owns a 5-3 mark, will send Perpetual Help straight to the next round.

Letran finished the season at seventh place with a 3-6 card.

In the second game, San Beda edged a pesky Emilio Aguinaldo, 18-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-14, to seal a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final Four.