‘Person of Interest’ in university president’s killing found with firearms, ammunition

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY: Several firearms, ammunitions and explosives were seized during a raid on Wednesday at the house of a “person of interest” (POI) in connection with the killing of University of Science and Technology of Southern Philippines (USTP) president Ricardo Rotoras last December.

Supt. Melgar Devaras, chief of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) in Northern Mindanao, said the raid was conducted in the house of Rey Galua, 43, at Pueblo De Oro Gold Estate, a high-end subdivision in Upper Canito-an village here.

Devaras said the operatives recovered a 9 mm Glock, a caliber .38 revolver, two fragmentation grenades, two caliber 45 pistols, two magazines of M-16 rifle and several rounds of live ammunitions for various firearms.

He said Galua claimed he has papers to show his ownership of the firearms but failed to present the documents during the raid.

Devaras clarified that Galua could be a “person of interest,” but not yet a suspect in the killing of Rotoras.

“We are still conducting ballistic examination of the seized firearms to find out whether it would match with the empty shells recovered at the scene where Rotoras was shot dead,” he said.

Devaras added that the raid was made on information that the suspect has a cache of illegal firearms in his residence.

The CIDG would file charges for illegal possession of firearms and explosives against Galua who is now in their custody.

Police investigators said Galua was a former faculty member of the USTP’s College of Architecture and reportedly one of the contractors for various buildings in the university compound.

Rotoras reportedly ordered a stop to the construction of one of the USTP buildings being contracted by Galua and withheld payments over alleged irregularities.

The university executive reportedly told his family that he has received death threats since the controversial construction of the university buildings cropped up.

Unidentified gunmen shot Rotoras dead in front of his house at Golden Glow Village in Upper Calaanan on December 2, 2017.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the USTP expressed gratitude to government agencies working together to resolve the killing of Rotoras.

The arrest of Galua fell on the same day the university observed the 40th day of Rotoras’ death.

The city government and the local Masonic district raised P 2.5-million bounty for the information that would lead to the arrest of the suspect or suspects in the killing of Rotoras.