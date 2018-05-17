PERSONAL CONCIERGE

Resorts World Manila

Resorts World Manila (RWM), the country’s’ first integrated resort, is bringing the concept of seamless integration to guests’ fingertips with its latest updates on the RWM Mobile Companion app, which can be downloaded for free on the AppStore and GooglePlay. The RWM Mobile Companion will serve as a personal pocket concierge, allowing one to discover the latest RWM promos, dining spots, Newport Performing Arts Theater shows, shuttle services schedules, Newport Mall merchants and movie screenings at Newport Cinemas. The service also provides the ability to purchase movie tickets, including for the newly-renovated Ultra Cinema 1, directly through the app.

For more information, visit www.rwmanila.com or call the Tourist/Visitor Hotline at +63 2 908 8833.